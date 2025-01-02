Permitting Reform & The New Political Landscape With Boundary Stone Partners' Emily Domenech (Podcast)

self

In this episode of the Lobby Shop, hosts Liam Donovan and Josh Zive welcome Capitol Hill veteran Emily Domenech, Senior Vice President of Boundary Stone Partners and co-host of the Political Climate podcast. The crew delves into the intricacies of permitting reform, what the future of the Inflation Reduction Act looks like and the new opportunities and challenges House Republicans face. Emily also emphasizes the pivotal role of NEPA reform in accelerating infrastructure development and the need for bipartisan cooperation to achieve meaningful reforms in the upcoming congress. Want to hear more from the lobby shop team and a veteran Capitol Hill expert? Then tune in!

