DOGE Part 2: What Will It Do?

In this follow-up to our video outlining the structure of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Wiley's Caleb Burns delves into how the DOGE aims to achieve its core objectives. In 90 seconds

In this follow-up to our video outlining the structure of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Wiley's Caleb Burns delves into how the DOGE aims to achieve its core objectives. In 90 seconds, learn about the DOGE's goals to streamline regulations, minimize wasteful spending, and the legal hurdles that might get in the way.

The incoming Trump Administration's aim to promote government efficiency has been dubbed DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency. In 90 seconds, Wiley's Caleb Burns explains how this proposed entity's organization and regulation remain uncertain and face possible legal challenges similar to those of the first Trump Administration.

