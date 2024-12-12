ARTICLE
12 December 2024

In Brief: Election Law & Government Ethics Unpacked (Podcast)

DOGE: What Exactly is it and How will it Work?

The incoming Trump Administration's aim to promote government efficiency has been dubbed DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency. In 90 seconds, Wiley's Caleb Burns explains how this proposed entity's organization and regulation remain uncertain and face possible legal challenges similar to those of the first Trump Administration.

