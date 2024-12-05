2024 Election Insights: Policy Implications And Political Dynamics (Podcast)

In this inaugural episode, hosts Jon S. Bouker and Dan H. Renberg build on ArentFox Schiff's Election Analysis to explore the implications of the 2024 Presidential election results.

They are joined by former Congressman Philip S. English and Oliver Spurgeon III, distinguished members of ArentFox Schiff's bipartisan Government Relations practice. Together, they discuss the Republican trifecta's impact on federal policy, the challenges facing the Trump administration, and the dynamics of trade policy. The conversation also examines the Democratic response and the future direction of policy, particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

Highlights of the conversation include:

The 2024 election may be one of the most consequential of our lifetimes, with Republicans holding an absolute majority in both the US Senate and US House of Representatives, potentially enabling them to pursue their agenda more successfully.

Despite this majority, the Trump Administration faces challenges in delivering on its promises, with structural challenges persisting for Republicans in governance.

Trade policy is expected to be transactional and unpredictable, while Democrats will engage selectively in the legislative process.

AI innovation is a key focus for the Administration, with a market-based approach anticipated, promising exciting developments in policy in the coming years.

Read the ArentFox Schiff 2024 Election Analysis here.

self

ArentFox Schiff LLP · 2024 Election Insights: Policy Implications and Political Dynamics

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.