2024 Post-Election Recap Discussion

With the changing landscape arising from the November 2024 election, the intersection of politics, policies, and regulations is crucial to consider. In this panel discussion led by our Public Policy and Law practice, we explored the most up-to-date results of the election and the implications of the post-election landscape for businesses and organizations. Key topics included tax, trade, energy, transportation and infrastructure, technology, and oversight.
