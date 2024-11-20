Tresa Roth, Champion And Advocate For 9/11 Families: Transforming Grief Into Purpose (Podcast)

self

As the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA) prepares for its annual G-Man Honors fundraising gala, Madam Policy welcomes Tresa Roth, a dedicated champion and advocate for 9/11 families. In this special episode, host Dee Martin is joined by guest host Jean O'Connor, Executive Director of the FBI Agents Association and retired FBI Special Agent, to talk with Tresa about navigating grief, preserving the legacy of 9/11 responders, and honoring her late husband, Supervisory Special Agent Bob Roth, one of the first agents to respond to the Pentagon on 9/11 along with co-host Jean O'Connor. Curious about Tresa's experience in the national security arena? Interested in learning how the FBIAA Memorial College Fund has supported her family? Then be sure to tune in!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.