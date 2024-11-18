2024 Arizona General Election Report

A Word from Alexis Glascock

The 2024 Presidential Election will see roughly 3,452,717 Arizona voters cast a ballot, out of a total of 4,367,593 registered voters. This is an increase in the number of votes cast from 2020 when 3,323,288 Arizona voters cast a ballot. At the time of this publication, there are still 138,847 ballots remaining to count statewide as of November 12th at 7:33 p.m. While the official election results will not be published until the end of the week or later, the State Senate and House of Representatives held their Leadership elections yesterday as Maricopa County and all but two other counties are either 100% or well over 90% counted.

Tracking election results is both exciting and necessary, but keep in mind that it is just the first step in the legislative process. This report is intended to continue the political and policy dialogue with you, our client, as we count down the days until the next legislative session begins on January 13, 2025. We have highlighted races and results of special interest in the first several pages, with a full recap of results in federal, constitutional, and legislative offices, and ballot measures at the end.

Federal Delegation

United States Senate

One of the most contentious races in Arizona this cycle was for the open United States Senate seat of Senator Krysten Sinema (I), who caucused with the Democrats, and chose not to run for reelection. Congressman Ruben Gallego (D) was elected against Kari Lake (R). In a closely watched national election, the Democrats maintained the seat with the election of Ruben Gallego (D). Gallego joins U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D) continuing a Democratic delegation to the U.S. Senate. Winner: Gallego

United States House of Representatives

Congressional District 1 was the home of the most strongly contested Congressional race in the state. Incumbent Representative David Schweikert (R) faced challenger Amish Shah (D). After a rocky start that looked like Shah would take the seat, Schweikert won by a margin of 16,700 votes to retain the seat he has held since 2011. The results helped to create a Republican majority in the United States' House delegation of 6 to 3. Winner: Schweikert

Congressional District 6 was another tight battle with Representative Juan Ciscomani (R), who faced Kristen Engel (D), in a second tightly contested election between them for the seat. Again, he was able to prevail and won by a margin of 6,867 plus votes. His election assures the Republicans a majority in the House of Representatives. Winner: Ciscomani

Congressional District 3, while not a tight race, was won by Yassamin Ansari (D) replacing Congressman Ruben Gallego. Similarly, Abe Hamadeh (R), District 8, won the seat previously held by Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.

In other Congressional races, the majority of incumbents held onto their seats.

District 2 - Eli Crane (R)

District 4 - Greg Stanton (D)

District 5 - Andy Biggs (R)

District 7 - Raúl Grijalva (D)

District 9 - Paul Gosar (R)

Statewide Offices

Arizona Corporation Commission

The three open seats on Arizona's Corporation Commission were won by Republicans Rachel Walden, Rene Lopez and Lea Marquez Peterson. They were elected over Democrat Ylenia Aguilar allowing the Republicans to win a majority on the Commission.

Votes Seat 1 Rachel Walden REP 1,434,269 Seat2 Renae Lopez REP 1,391,888 Seat3 Leah Marquez Peterson REP 1,353,841 Ylenia Aguilar DEM 1,277,767

Winners: Walden, Lopez and Marquez Peterson

Arizona Legislature

The entire state legislature was on the ballot in the 2024 General Election. Going into Election Night, some races were more closely watched than others. Although some statewide races trended Democratic early on in the tabulation, Republicans held on to their majority in both chambers for the 2025 legislative session. Republicans in the Senate increased their majority from 16-14 during the last four years to 17-13. The Republicans also picked up 2 seats in the House, increasing the Republican majority in that chamber to 33-27. The increase in the Republican majority means that the Republicans will have more opportunities to pass legislation in line with the Republican Leadership's goals. However, with a Democrat Governor Hobbs, they will need strong bipartisan support to avoid a veto. Over the last two years, the Governor has prevented many bills from passing into legislation because they lacked strong support from the Democratic caucus.

ARIZONA STATE SENATE

In Senate LD 2, incumbent Shawnna Bolick (R) narrowly won against Democratic challenger Judy Schwiebert (D) in this R +1,212 district. In LD 4, incumbent Christine Marsh lost to Carine Werner, former Scottsdale School Board member, in a D+ 38 leaning district.

Other closely watched races were LD 17 with two new candidates that included former Senator Vince Leach (R) and John McLean (D) in a D+ 2,301 district. Leach prevailed in a very tight race by approximately 2,690 votes. Finally, incumbent Brian Fernandez (D) will return having won against Michelle Altherr (R) by a slim margin of 2,787 votes.

Winners: Bolick, Werner, Leach, and Fernandez

Senate Chamber 17 Republican and 13 Democrat

ARIZONA STATE HOUSE

In four hotly contested legislative district races, Republicans picked up two new seats in the House of Representatives resulting in a Majority of 33-27. In the most closely watched race in District 4, Matt Gress (R) was reelected and Pamela Carter (R) took the seat of prior Representative Laura Terech (D), who did not seek reelection.

Winners: Gress and Carter

House District 13 was won by Jeff Weninger (R), who filled the seat vacated by Jennifer Pawlik (D), and Julie Willoughby (R) was re-elected.

Winners: Weninger and Willoughby

Republicans also picked up a seat in LD 16. Theresa Martinez (R) was reelected and Chris Lopez (R), a new candidate, was elected defeating incumbent Keith Seaman (D).

Winners: Martinez and Lopez

Democrats gained a seat in House District 17 where Kevin Volk (D) defeated incumbent Cory McGarr (D) in a strongly contested election. Rachel Jones (R) retained her House seat.

Winners: Volk and Jones

House Chamber 33 Republican and 27 Democrat

