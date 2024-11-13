Broad Street Brief: Vote Tallying Continues In Philadelphia, Suburbs

CITY HALL

Parker Administration Vows Reforms to Fix Philadelphia's Troubled Land Bank

Last week, following intense criticism from City Council and community advocates, the Parker Administration pledged to address longstanding inefficiencies within Philadelphia's Land Bank, including improving transparency and prioritizing community needs. The administration aims to update the agency's strategic plan, make its operations more user-friendly, and support community-focused projects alongside affordable housing initiatives.

Upcoming Committee Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several public hearings throughout the legislative calendar year. Watch here.

The Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding several ordinances that would authorize land acquisition, leasing, and zoning changes necessary to support the construction and operation of a new Sixers arena in Center City.

Election Update

Philadelphia's Working-Class, Latino Communities Help Deliver Trump Victory

Former President Donald Trump won the presidency in a dramatic comeback from his loss in 2020, clinching Pennsylvania thanks to strong support in rural areas and slight gains in Philadelphia, especially among working-class and Latino voters. Despite efforts to boost participation, Philadelphia's overall voter turnout remained low at 62.9%, reflecting ongoing voter apathy and disillusionment with politics, despite high turnout elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

Control of State House Hinges on Philadelphia, Suburbs

The tight race in HD-172, spanning parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties and with Democrat Sean Dougherty holding a narrow lead, is critical to determining which party will control the closely divided Pennsylvania House, where Democrats currently hold a one-seat majority. Philadelphia's final vote count will also likely decide the outcome of the still-too-close-to-call U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick, who currently holds a narrow lead as of noon Thursday.

Around Town

Philadelphia Experiencing Self-Storage Boom

Thanks to increased household purchases, rising housing costs, and limited residential space, Philadelphia is seeing rapid growth in self-storage facilities — even as other cities resist such developments to prioritize land for housing and businesses.

SEPTA Introduces Real-Time Alerts to Tackle "Ghost Bus" Issue

SEPTA launched a real-time cancellation notification system for bus riders, allowing them to see updates on canceled trips in transit apps, a step intended to address the "ghost bus" issue caused by driver shortages.

UArts Begins Sale of Historic Center City Buildings

The University of the Arts (UArts) hired JLL to sell nine of its historic Center City buildings, totaling 760,000 square feet, to pay creditors following its unexpected closure in June.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.