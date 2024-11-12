ARTICLE
12 November 2024

Mandy Gunasekara, Author, "Y'all Fired": Insights From The Former EPA Chief Of Staff On Policy & Federalism (Podcast)

With election day one day away, Madam Policy welcomes Mandy Gunasekara, former EPA Chief of Staff during the Trump administration and author of Y'all Fired: A Southern Belle's Guide to Restoring Federalism and Draining the Swamp. Listen in as hosts Dee Martin and Anna Karakitsos talk with Mandy about her new book detailing her experience as a political appointee during the Trump administration, her role in Project 2025, and her biggest professional achievements, including developing former President Trump's strategy for exiting the Paris Climate Accords. Curious to hear more about Mandy's new book and what she thinks a second Trump administration could look like? Then tune in!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

