Florida 2024 Election Results

The 2024 Florida General Election has concluded, marking a significant moment for our state's political landscape. Rubin Turnbull & Associates has been proud to support key candidates and initiatives throughout this critical election cycle. Below is an overview of where our team was strategically deployed across the state to provide essential support and advocacy.

Tallahassee – Senator Corey Simon & Representative Allison Tant

– Senator Corey Simon & Representative Allison Tant Miami – Representative Vicki Lopez

– Representative Vicki Lopez Tampa – Representative Linda Chaney, Representative Karen Gonzalez Pittman, Representative Danny Alvarez & Mike Owen

– Representative Linda Chaney, Representative Karen Gonzalez Pittman, Representative Danny Alvarez & Mike Owen Naples – US Senator Rick Scott & Representative Adam Botana

– US Senator Rick Scott & Representative Adam Botana Fort Lauderdale – US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Senator Jason Pizzo, Mayor Trantalis, Mayor Nan Rich, Vice Mayor Glassman & Vice Mayor Glassman

– US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Senator Jason Pizzo, Mayor Trantalis, Mayor Nan Rich, Vice Mayor Glassman & Vice Mayor Glassman Broward – Senator Bobby Powell, Vice Mayor Martin & Tracy Roach

Election Summary

In a show of Republican strength in Florida, state Senate incumbent Corey Simon on Tuesday handily defeated Democratic challenger Daryl Parks in what was considered the only competitive state Senate race and the GOP maintained supermajorities in both legislative chambers.

Democrats failed to topple Republicans' supermajority in the Florida House, an eXort that would have required picking up a net of five seats. Democrats had hoped to edge into the GOP supermajority in the Legislature and perhaps pick up one of the many seats they'd targeted for trying to flip. It appears likely that Democrats will have no net gain. They lost a seat that had been flipped blue last cycle by Tom Keen. Republican Erika Booth has turned the tables on Democratic Rep. Tom Keen, who flipped a formerly Republican seat when he narrowly defeated Booth in a special election in January.

In a nail-biting race for Florida House District 45, Democrat Leonard Spencer early Wednesday held a narrow lead over Republican incumbent Rep. Carolina Amesty, with a margin of just 217 votes out of 90,237 cast.

In the state House District 93 race, Democratic incumbent Rep. Katherine Waldron and challenger Anne Gerwig, the former Mayor of Wellington, were locked in counting of ballots in one of the tightest races in the state. Republican Anne Gerwig is currently ahead 50.2% to 49.7%.

Florida voters also re-elected Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and aligned with GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on two high-profile constitutional amendment proposals.

We have highlighted closely watched and contested races throughout Florida, showcasing pivotal election outcomes that underscore these trends.

Florida Ballot Amendments

Florida Amendment 1 Summary : Partisan Election Members of District School Boards Results: Failed

Florida Amendment 2 Summary : Right to Fish and Hunt Result: Passed

Florida Amendment 3 Summary : Marijuana Legalization Initiative in Florida will legalize marijuana for adults 21 years and older and allow individuals to possess up to three ounces of marijuana. Results: Failed

Florida Amendment 4 Summary : Right to Abortion Initiative will include language to the Florida Constitution's Declaration of Rights to include that no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when determined by a patient healthcare provider. Results: Failed

Florida Amendment 5 Summary : Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions Results: Passed

Florida Amendment 6 Summary : Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Results: Failed



Federal Senate Results

Winner: Rick Scott

Party: R

Federal House Results

Congressional District 1

Winner: Matt Gaetz

Congressional District 9

Winner: Darren Soto * Party: D

Congressional District 13

Winner: Anna Paulina Luna * Party: R

Congressional District 27

Winner: Maria Elvira Salazar * Party: R



State Senate Results

Senate District 3 Winner: Corey Simon Party: Republican



State House Results

House District 35 Winner: Erika Booth Party: R

House District 37 Winner: Susan Plasencia * Party: R

House District 38 Winner: David Smith * Party: R

House District 45 Winner: Leonard Spencer Party: D

House District 47 Winner: Paula Stark* Party: R

House District 91 Winner: Peggy Gossett-Seidman * Party: R

House District 94 Winner: Anne Gerwig Party: R

House District 106 Winner: Fabian Basabe * Party: R

House District 113 Winner: Vicki Lopez * Party: R



