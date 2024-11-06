Robert Walker, Hannah Bingham, And Hannah Miller Featured As Authors In The ABA's Lobbying Manual

Robert L. Walker, of counsel in the Election Law & Government Ethics Practice, and associates Hannah Bingham and Hannah J. Miller are featured as authors in the 2024 edition of the American Bar Association's Lobbying Manual.

Walker and Bingham co-authored Chapter 26 of the manual, "Hiring from the Executive Branch: Restrictions on Post-Government Employment and on Seeking Employment," while Walker and Miller co-authored Chapter 27 of the manual, "Hiring from Congress: Post-Employment and Employment Negotiation Restrictions on Members, Officers, and Employees of the U.S. House and Senate."

These chapters cover the broad canvas of restrictions imposed by federal statute, regulation, rule, and executive order both on the post-government employment activities of former federal employees (including political appointees) and on the activities of federal employees in seeking and negotiating for private sector employment. The chapter on "Hiring from the Executive Branch" includes a section on the "Post-Employment Provisions Unique to Federal Contracting Personnel." The chapter on "Hiring from Congress" includes a concluding section on "Negotiating for Future Employment under House and Senate Rules and under the STOCK Act." Compliance with the restrictions described and explained in these two chapters is essential both for former federal employees and the private sector organizations who hire them.

The Lobbying Manual acts as an overview of the laws that impact federal government relations professionals and provides practical examples of how to be compliant. The manual also covers all the major federal statutes and regulations that govern the practice of federal government relations work, descriptions of the legislative and executive branch decision-making processes, the rules surrounding lobbyist participation in political campaigns, the professional norms of appropriate lobbyist behavior.

