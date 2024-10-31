The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 2024 Elections: What's Going To Happen? (Podcast)

Former Republican Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined by his BakerHostetler colleague, former Democratic Congressman Heath Shuler. Also joining the podcast is Jim Ellis, a 35-year veteran of federal politics and election forecasting. They will discuss the 2024 elections and the key races that will decide who wins the White House and which party controls the House and Senate – and what all that will mean for legislating and policy development in 2025.

