New York Note: Mayoral Primary, City Of Yes, Early Voting

Zohran Mamdani and Jim Walden Enter 2025 Mayor's Race

Two new candidates have entered the field for NYC Mayor: Zohran Mamdani, New York State Assemblymember, and Jim Walden, New York attorney. Mamdani, who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has called on Mayor Adams to resign, and said he would focus his campaign on the city's affordability crisis. Walden does not have a party affiliation, and said he is ready to jump into a nonpartisan special election if one is called. However, Walden must still decide if he wants to join the Democratic primary in 2025.

City of Yes for Housing Opportunity Holds Public Hearing

Last Monday and Tuesday, the NYC Council held hearings on the City of Yes for Housing Opportunity zoning proposal. Dan Garodnick, Director of the Department of City Planning, presented the proposal as a targeted strategy involving high-density residential districts, transit-oriented development, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and eliminating parking mandates. The Council expressed concerns about the proposal, calling for a comprehensive strategy including tenant protections, affordability measures, and community investments. The Council also noted issues with the proposal's impact on parking regulations and the safety of basement units during potential flooding. Over 700 individuals registered to speak during the public testimony section. The Council will vote on the proposal in the coming weeks.

Early Voting Begins in NYS

Early voting is underway in New York State. Early voting will continue every day until Sunday, November 3. NYC has already broken the record for highest turnout for the first day of early voting. If you are registered to vote in New York State, you can find your early voting site here.

