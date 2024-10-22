Episode 322 – Madam President Or 2016 Redux? (Podcast)

As the gender gap continues to widen at the top of the ticket, it is crucial to understand how gender and their roles are impacting the 2024 election. Women constitute a large and influential voting bloc, and their participation in the election could be decisive. How candidates address key issues — like reproductive rights, economic uncertainty, and child and elder care — could tip the scales in swing states. Featuring Public Strategies' Meagan Foster, Jessica Monahan, and Julia Hammond.

