Episode 321 – Messaging Is Everything (Podcast)

The Harris-Walz campaign has focused heavily on one message: vote against Trump. Will relying solely on an anti-Trump message carry enough weight to win this time? Will voters cast their ballots based on their real interests — or merely the perception of those interests? Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Towner French, and Kyle Anderson.

