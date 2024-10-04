Breaking Down The 2024 Vice-Presidential Debate

On Oct. 1, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH)
participated in the first and only vice-presidential debate. The
event took place in New York City and was hosted by CBS without an
in-person audience. The candidates were generally given two minutes
to respond to questions, followed by the opportunity to deliver
two-minute rebuttals and an additional one minute for clarification
or other follow ups. The candidates' microphones were not
muted, breaking from the two presidential debates. Vice President
Kamala Harris agreed to an additional presidential debate with
former President Donald Trump on Oct. 23 hosted by CNN; Trump
declined the invite, citing that early voting has already begun in
some states.
To read the issue-by-issue breakdown click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.