Breaking Down The 2024 Vice-Presidential Debate

On Oct. 1, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) participated in the first and only vice-presidential debate. The event took place in New York City and was hosted by CBS without an in-person audience. The candidates were generally given two minutes to respond to questions, followed by the opportunity to deliver two-minute rebuttals and an additional one minute for clarification or other follow ups. The candidates' microphones were not muted, breaking from the two presidential debates. Vice President Kamala Harris agreed to an additional presidential debate with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 23 hosted by CNN; Trump declined the invite, citing that early voting has already begun in some states.



