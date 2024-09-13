ARTICLE
13 September 2024

Capitol Forecast: 2024 Election Insights Impacting Your Business

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
As the 2024 presidential election nears, businesses stand on the cusp of potentially transformative change. Leveraging our decades of experience at the intersection of business and government...
United States Government, Public Sector
Person photo placeholder
Authors

As the 2024 presidential election nears, businesses stand on the cusp of potentially transformative change. Leveraging our decades of experience at the intersection of business and government, Capitol Forecast offers unparalleled insight into the complexities of governmental affairs.

Sheppard Mullin looks at the intricacies of regulatory compliance, antitrust enforcement, global trade and the labyrinth of legislation impacting your industry. Attorneys from across our firm cover the election from all angles, including private equity, energy, healthcare, banking, labor and employment, cybersecurity and more.

Visit our Capitol Forecast page and subscribe for the latest insights and analyses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More