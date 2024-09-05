Brownstein Covers The 2024 Democratic National Convention (Podcast)

The Democratic Party convened in Chicago to officially nominate Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The convention not only showcased a diverse array of speakers—including some from across the aisle—but also told the Democratic party's story of America's journey and its vision for the future. Our Washington, D.C. team who attended the DNC breaks down how the convention's narrative and vision for the 2024 election reflects the broader political and policy challenges facing the nation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.