The Future Of Agency Deference After Loper Bright

In an article published by Bloomberg Law, Partner Kelly Dunbar, Counsel Colleen Campbell and Senior Associate David Levine offer insights on how battles about agency...

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In an article published by Bloomberg Law, Partner Kelly Dunbar, Counsel Colleen Campbell and Senior Associate David Levine offer insights on how battles about agency deference may unfold in the wake of Loper Bright and what that means for administrative law.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally published by Bloomberg Law on the 29th of August, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.