12 August 2024

Tim Walz's In

B
Contributor

The Lobby Shop team discusses Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.
United States Government, Public Sector
Authors
The Lobby Shop team discusses Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate. Liam takes a (humble) victory lap for being one of the first to flag Walz as a possible pick and talks about what Walz brings – and doesn't bring – to the ticket. The discussion then turns to how the GOP is going to try and define Walz and the difference in messaging (and energy) for Democrats with the change from Biden to Harris.

Photo of Joshua C. Zive
Joshua C. Zive
Photo of Paul Nathanson
Paul Nathanson
Photo of Dylan Pasiuk
Dylan Pasiuk
Photo of Caitlin Sickles
Caitlin Sickles
Photo of Liam P. Donovan
Liam P. Donovan
