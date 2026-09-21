Post-Acute With A Focus On Labor Part 1 | Accelerated Deal Flow In Post-Acute Care

You are buying faster than you can integrate. The workforce systems you keep deferring are the ones that decide whether the deal works.

A Record Year, and a Bill Nobody Underwrote

Senior housing and care changed hands in 2025 at a pace the sector has not seen in more than a decade: 871 transactions worth $30.5 billion, with senior housing accounting for 59% of deals and skilled nursing accounting for 41% of deals (LevinPro LTC, January 2026). That followed a 2024 that had itself set a record, and the pace has not broken. Skilled nursing volume in the first quarter of 2026 ran 36% above the 2025 quarterly average, hospice posted its busiest quarter since 2021, and Medicaid home health set a record at 28 deals.

The thesis is sound. Senior housing occupancy closed 2025 at 89.1% after 18 consecutive quarters of gains, with new inventory growing less than 1%. The first baby boomers turned 80 this year, and the population aged 85 and older is projected to nearly triple by 2060. Demand in this sector is not a forecast. It is a birth certificate.

And yet. Across industries, between 70% and 90% of acquisitions fail to deliver the value that justified them. They rarely fail on thesis. They fail on integration. In post-acute care, integration is overwhelmingly a workforce problem wearing a finance costume, and it is the one workstream that consistently gets deferred until after closing, after stabilization, after the next deal.

Your Landlord Is Becoming Your Business Partner

Consolidation in this sector is not only about operators buying operators. It is increasingly about who owns real estate and on what terms. Real estate investment trusts already held 12% of skilled nursing facilities and 9% of senior housing and assisted living as of 2021, and the buying has not slowed: Welltower alone announced $23 billion of transactions including $14 billion of acquisitions, and Omega Healthcare acquired 71 facilities for $690 million in 2025 across a portfolio of more than 1,000 properties.

The more consequential shift is structural. Healthcare REITs are moving out of triple-net leases, where they collect fixed rent regardless of how the building performs, and into RIDEA and senior housing operating structures, where they share in operating results. Welltower now earns 78% of its revenue from its operating segment against 11% from triple-net. LTC Properties is converting existing triple-net leases to RIDEA and describes the returns as materially better. Even Omega, historically a pure triple-net landlord, began using RIDEA in late 2025. For an operator, this changes the relationship completely. Under RIDEA the REIT is exposed to your operating results, which is why these arrangements come with property-level operational reporting, performance-linked incentives, and community-level involvement that a triple-net landlord never asked for.

Exhibit 1. What Changes When Your Landlord Becomes Your Partner

Source: Ankura analysis of Welltower, Omega Healthcare and LTC Properties disclosures and McKnight’s Senior Living reporting, 2025.

The practical consequence is that labor performance stops being a private operational matter and becomes a capital relationship issue. Overtime, agency reliance, and turnover now show up in a partner’s reported earnings, and that partner has both the contractual right and the systems to see them at property level. An operator who cannot produce clean, comparable labor data across an acquired portfolio is not merely running inefficiently. It is negotiating its next capital arrangement from a position it cannot document.

You Did Not Buy Beds. You Bought a Payroll

Strip a post-acute acquisition down and what you bought is a labor obligation. Direct-care nursing expenses in skilled nursing reached $49.2 billion in 2023. Labor is the dominant cost line, the dominant compliance surface, and the dominant driver of the quality outcomes that determine reimbursement. Occupancy, case mix, and payer mix are all downstream of whether you can staff the building.

The margin backdrop leaves no room for a sloppy integration. Forty-five percent of nursing homes operated at a loss in 2024, and 62% of residents rely on Medicaid, which covers only part of the cost of care. Since 2020, 774 nursing homes have closed, eliminating 62,567 beds. Home health absorbed a net Medicare rate reduction for CY2026, and MedPAC has recommended cutting skilled nursing base rates by 3%. Petersen Health Care and LaVie Care Centers both filed Chapter 11 in 2024, LaVie citing high labor costs directly.

Day 1: Congratulations, You Now Run 4 Payroll Systems

Here is what happens at close. The acquired entity keeps its payroll platform, because switching it is disruptive. It keeps its time clocks because they are wired into the building. It keeps its scheduling process, which at many post-acute sites is not a system at all but a laminated grid, a group text, and a charge nurse with a good memory. The buyer inherits all of it and resolves to harmonize later. Later becomes the next acquisition.

Within 18 months a mid-sized roll-up is running several payroll systems, several timekeeping conventions, several overtime calculations, and no common definition of a worked hour. Consulting analyses of multi-system HR environments describe the predictable result: data silos, duplicated manual effort, inconsistent coding, and scrambling to assemble records when an audit arrives. No study has priced this specifically for post-acute care, and we will not pretend otherwise. But in a sector where labor is the business, an operator who cannot see its own labor in one place cannot manage it, forecast it, or defend it.

The consequence is that the synergy case cannot be executed. That case assumed overhead consolidation, overtime normalization, and agency reduction across the portfolio. You cannot standardize a scheduling practice you cannot see, reduce agency spending you cannot measure by shift, or benchmark an acquired site against your own when the two count hours differently. The value was real at signing. It becomes unreachable at integration.

The Compliance Bill Arrives Before the Synergy Does

Wage-and-hour exposure in long-term care is not theoretical, and it does not wait for your integration timeline. In June 2026, two nurses sued a Texas-based operator of 51 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, alleging it automatically deducted 30-minute meal breaks even when staff worked through them and miscalculated overtime by omitting non-discretionary bonuses. Industry press called it the latest in a string of such cases.

The enforcement record is stronger evidence than any single lawsuit. The Department of Labor’s (DOL’s) care-industry initiative found violations in 80% of the investigations it conducted across residential care, nursing, and home health providers, recovering $28.6 million for roughly 25,000 workers. In July 2024, a federal court entered a $35.8 million judgment covering 6,000 workers at 15 Pennsylvania nursing and assisted living facilities, on findings that included failure to pay for hours worked during meal breaks and the omission of bonuses and shift differentials from overtime. An 80% violation rate is not a problem confined to bad actors. It is close to the sector’s default state, and every acquisition inherits whatever the seller was doing.

The regulatory direction is one-way. The DOL is pressing employers to track meals not taken rather than deduct them by default, and an HHS Office of Inspector General report has urged CMS to require nursing homes to deduct more required breaks from the staffing data they submit, turning timekeeping accuracy into a Payroll-Based Journal integrity issue with five-star consequences. Roughly 16 states plus the District of Columbia have enacted pay-transparency laws, and Oregon plus about 11 cities enforced predictable-scheduling rules.

Every acquisition multiplies this. Each legacy configuration is a separate auto-deduction rule, a separate rounding practice, a separate overtime calculation, and a separate plaintiff class waiting to be certified. Diligence rarely prices it, because diligence examines the last three years of claims rather than the systems that will generate the next three.

Exhibit 2. The Post-Acute Integration Risk Stack

Source: Ankura analysis.

Fragmented workforce systems do not remain a back-office problem. They surface as labor cost you cannot control, compliance exposure you cannot evidence, quality scores you cannot defend, and ultimately as an exit multiple you cannot justify.

The Platform Is Half the Purchase. Adoption Is the Other Half

The obvious conclusion is to consolidate onto a single modern human capital and workforce management platform: one payroll, one time and attendance layer, one scheduling engine, one source of labor truth across every acquired entity. That conclusion is correct, and on its own it is insufficient.

Two objections come up in nearly every post-acute conversation, and both are reasonable. The first is that the organization understands the value but is too busy integrating to implement anything now. The second comes from operators who already own capable technology and are not getting value from it. Both describe the same failure, and it is not a technology failure. Selecting a platform is a procurement decision. Getting a charge nurse to build next month’s schedule in the system instead of on paper and getting a newly acquired administrator to abandon a workflow they have trusted for 11 years, is change management. That is where post-acute value realization lives or dies.

So, fund adoption as its own workstream rather than as a line item inside the implementation plan. A payroll-first approach, in which the system of record is configured, staff are trained in the software, and go-live is declared, routinely produces technically successful implementations that change no behavior in the building. Post-acute is unusually hostile to that approach, because the workforce is distributed, licensed, high-turnover, working around the clock, and spread across sites acquired at different times with different cultures. The technology is necessary. The adoption plan is what converts it into overtime you actually removed, and agency hours you actually stopped buying.

What We Would Do in the Next 90 Days

Build a single labor picture before you build a single system. Inventory every payroll, timekeeping and scheduling configuration across the portfolio and normalize the definition of a worked hour.

Price the compliance exposure by configuration, not by claim history. Auto-deduction rules, rounding practices, and overtime calculations at each acquired entity are the leading indicators. Past lawsuits are the lagging ones.

Move workforce systems onto the Day One agenda for the next deal instead of the post-close cleanup list. Integration capacity, not capital, is the real constraint on deal pace.

Fund adoption and change management as a distinct workstream with its own owner and budget, and report overtime hours, agency hours, schedule adherence, and time-to-fill alongside the synergy case.

A Conversation, Not a Pitch

Ankura is not a systems integrator and does not sell the platform. That is deliberate, and it is why we can tell an operator that the timing is wrong, that the sequencing is wrong, or that the problem is a regional director rather than a product. Our work in this market is labor strategy and adoption: designing the staffing and scheduling models, then driving the change management that gets it used by the people who deliver the care. If any of this describes your organization, the most useful next step is 30 minutes with one of our post-acute experts. No product, no deck, no obligation. If that conversation confirms a unified workforce management platform is the right move, we will say so plainly, and our post-acute team can carry the technology discussion from there. If it confirms something else, you will have spent half an hour and learned something. Reach out to Christine Ishak.

Sources

LevinPro LTC / Levin Associates, seniors housing and care M&A data (2024, 2025, Q1 2026); Mertz Taggart and The Braff Group, home-based care M&A reports (2025); NIC MAP senior housing occupancy (4Q 2025); U.S. Census Bureau population projections via PHI; Harvard Business Review, The New M&A Playbook; RSM US, Multiple HR systems: 4 pitfalls and how to fix them (2026); CliftonLarsonAllen, 39th SNF Cost Comparison and Industry Trends Report; AHCA/NCAL, State of the Sector (2024); MedPAC, skilled nursing facility services recommendation (March 2025); CMS, HH PPS CY2026 Rate Update; McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, wage and hour coverage (June 2026); Skilled Nursing News and Becker’s, operator bankruptcy reporting (2024).