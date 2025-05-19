The Countdown For Compliance With California's ​"Truth In Recycling" Law Begins (Podcast)

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers the California ​"Truth in Recycling Law" which generally prohibits companies from using the ​"chasing arrows"...

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers the California “Truth in Recycling Law” which generally prohibits companies from using the “chasing arrows” symbol or otherwise implying that a product or package is recyclable, unless the product or package is considered recyclable pursuant to specific criteria developed by the state's Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.

