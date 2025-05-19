ARTICLE
19 May 2025

The Countdown For Compliance With California's ​"Truth In Recycling" Law Begins (Podcast)

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers the California ​"Truth in Recycling Law" which generally prohibits companies from using the ​"chasing arrows"...
Katherine (Katie) Rogers and Gonzalo E. Mon

Hosted by Simone Roach, this episode covers the California “Truth in Recycling Law” which generally prohibits companies from using the “chasing arrows” symbol or otherwise implying that a product or package is recyclable, unless the product or package is considered recyclable pursuant to specific criteria developed by the state's Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.

