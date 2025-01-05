The SEC announced that the EDGAR system will be closed on both Tuesday, December 24, 2024 and Wednesday, December 25, 2024. December 25 is a federal holiday and December 24 will be treated as a federal holiday "for filing purposes."
The SEC notes that on December 24, 2024 and December 25, 2024:
- The EDGAR filing websites will not be operational.
- Filings will not be accepted in EDGAR.
- EDGAR Filer Support will be closed.
It should also be noted that markets are scheduled to close early at 1:00 pm Eastern time on December 24 and will be closed on December 25.
The post Holiday Hours: The SEC's EDGAR System Closed Tuesday and Wednesday appeared first on Public Company Advisory Blog.
