5 January 2025

Holiday Hours: The SEC's EDGAR System Closed Tuesday And Wednesday

The SEC announced that the EDGAR system will be closed on both Tuesday, December 24, 2024 and Wednesday, December 25, 2024. December 25 is a federal holiday and December 24 will be treated...
David M. Lynn

The SEC announced that the EDGAR system will be closed on both Tuesday, December 24, 2024 and Wednesday, December 25, 2024. December 25 is a federal holiday and December 24 will be treated as a federal holiday "for filing purposes."

The SEC notes that on December 24, 2024 and December 25, 2024:

  • The EDGAR filing websites will not be operational.
  • Filings will not be accepted in EDGAR.
  • EDGAR Filer Support will be closed.

It should also be noted that markets are scheduled to close early at 1:00 pm Eastern time on December 24 and will be closed on December 25.

