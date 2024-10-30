EU Commission Regulations On Digital Operational Resilience: A Reminder That DORA Is Less Than Three Months Away And Will Apply To US And UK CTPPs

The European Commission's adoption on 23 October 2024 of the two regulations (Regulations) supplementing the [the Regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector Publications Office (europa.eu)] (DORA) is a further reminder that the need for DORA compliance is now less than three months away.

DORA came into force on 16 January 2023 and will apply starting on 17 January 2025.

The Regulations comprise:

a delegated regulation Register of Commission Documents - C(2024)6901 (europa.eu) which addresses content and time limits for notifications of and reports on major ICT-related incidents, and the content of the voluntary notification for significant cyber threats; and

an implementing regulation Implementing Regulation Register of Commission Documents - C(2024)7277 (europa.eu) lays contains the standard forms, templates and procedures for financial entities to report a major ICT-related incident and to notify a significant cyber threats.

The Regulations will take effect when DORA starts to apply.

DORA Revisited

DORA seeks to address potential systemic and concentration risks posed by the financial sectors' reliance on a small number of critical third-party providers (CTPPs), and introduces an oversight framework for CTPs located in the EU whom the three EU supervisory authorities (ESAs) deem to be "critical to the stability and integrity of the [EU] financial system" and designate as critical TPPs.

Main Obligations for EU Financial Entities

DORA's main requirements for EU financial entities, such as banks, broker-dealers, and insurers, are summarised below:

Risk Management: Implement policies and procedures to identify and manage risks associated with ICT.

Incident Management: Develop processes for identifying, reporting, responding to, and recovering from ICT-related incidents.

Resilience Testing: conduct regular testing of systems and processes, including threat led penetration testing, at least every three years.

Third-party ICT Risk Management: Maintain a register of third-party ICT service providers, focusing on critical suppliers, to ensure compliance with contractual obligations.

Information Sharing: Engage in information-sharing arrangements on cyber threats with other financial entities.

Application Outside The EU: US and UK Third Party ICT Providers Beware

In addition to the provisions of DORA that apply to EU financial entities, DORA will also apply to CTTPs that provide services such as information and communication technology to EU financial entities. As we have noted before, DORA can apply to non-EU CTPPs, including those in the US and UK, that provide services to EU financial entities.

The Commission Regulations

As an EU regulation and unlike an EU directive, DORA will bind EU business directly without the need for the individual Member States themselves to implement laws to give DORA effect. DORA does require the Commission and European Supervisory Authorities to make further measure to expand DORA's provisions: the Regulations are part of this.

These materials consist of four final draft regulatory technical standards (RTS), one set of Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) and two guidelines.

Next Steps for Financial Entities and Third-Party Providers

Ahead of the 17 January 2025 deadlines, EU financial institutions will need to have begun the following:

Assess current ICT frameworks including identifying existing policies, procedures, and controls, and conducting GAP analyses to consider essential changes with robust governance measures and ultimate board responsibility.

including identifying existing policies, procedures, and controls, and conducting GAP analyses to consider essential changes with robust governance measures and ultimate board responsibility. Identify responsibilities and roles of current management and other staff , including consideration of roles that can be delegated internally and roles that require additional expertise across all relevant departments, such as ICT, legal, compliance, client/investor relations, and general operations.

, including consideration of roles that can be delegated internally and roles that require additional expertise across all relevant departments, such as ICT, legal, compliance, client/investor relations, and general operations. Recognize key external contacts and service providers to ensure procedures, communications and reporting are well established and contractual arrangements are reviewed and renegotiated, as necessary.

to ensure procedures, communications and reporting are well established and contractual arrangements are reviewed and renegotiated, as necessary. Implement regular testing for digital operational resilience as well as the mandatory penetration tests.

Consider internal and external communications practices to ensure open and transparent communication for warning, disclosing and reporting, including local regulator contact.

to ensure open and transparent communication for warning, disclosing and reporting, including local regulator contact. Finalise your Digital Resilience Strategy which should cover all the above, including: risk assessments, incident response plans and reporting, management of external service providers, internal procedures, monitoring, and compliance with updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.