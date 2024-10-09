October 2024 Regulatory Update

This update delves into recent shifts at the SEC, including leadership changes, policy updates, and enforcement actions that highlight the agency's ongoing focus on compliance and investor protection. Keith Cassidy has taken over as Acting Director of the Division of Examinations, while Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the Enforcement Division, has announced his departure.

The SEC remains vigilant in its oversight, recently charging several firms for compliance failures in digital asset custody, insider trading, and misleading statements related to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) claims. Updates to the PCAOB audit standards and reporting requirements for investment companies demonstrate the agency's commitment to enhancing transparency and regulatory compliance.

Leadership Changes and Committee Appointments

Richard Best's temporary step down has led to Keith Cassidy becoming the Acting Director of the Division of Examinations. Best will remain involved as Senior Adviser upon his return. Additionally, the SEC appointed six new members to its Investor Advisory Committee, further broadening its expertise and insights into current market dynamics.

Enforcement Division Transition

Gurbir S. Grewal, the Director of the Division of Enforcement, will leave his role, effective October 11, 2024. His departure marks a transition to new leadership under Sanjay Wadhwa as Acting Director and Sam Waldon as Acting Deputy Director.

Significant Rule Amendments and Developments

Audit Standards & Technology Use: The PCAOB has implemented new rules affecting auditor responsibilities, specifically concerning the use of technology-assisted analysis in audits. These changes aim to modernize compliance with ethical standards and ensure due professional care in audits. Venture Capital Fund Definition Update: The SEC has raised the qualifying threshold for venture capital funds from $10 million to $12 million, effectively expanding the scope of funds that can leverage the qualifying venture capital fund exemption under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Enhanced Transparency for Registered Investment Companies: Amendments to Form N-PORT and N-CEN reporting requirements were adopted, demanding monthly filings and enhanced reporting of service providers' roles in liquidity risk management. Minimum Pricing Increments and Access Fee Caps: Changes under Regulation NMS introduce new pricing increments, reducing access fee caps and increasing transparency, all of which seek to better align the market's functioning with regulatory standards.

Major Enforcement Actions

Digital Assets and Custody Failures: The SEC recently charged multiple firms with failures in handling digital assets, including maintaining custody and misleading clients on investment strategies. Enforcement remains heavily focused on safeguarding digital asset investments, and firms operating in this space should prioritize reviewing their custody and compliance frameworks.

Insider Trading: The agency has continued to prioritize insider trading cases, even where the evidence is primarily circumstantial. This strategy underscores the SEC's dedication to preserving market integrity and deterring improper use of material nonpublic information.

Misleading ESG Statements: The SEC charged an investment adviser for misrepresenting its ESG compliance. The case reflects the heightened scrutiny on firms that incorporate ESG strategies, demanding more transparency and adherence to stated investment processes.

Strategic Implications for Market Participants

Revisiting Compliance Programs: In light of enforcement actions and regulatory updates, firms should revisit their compliance policies, particularly regarding insider trading, digital assets, and ESG disclosures. Reviewing Audit Practices: With the PCAOB's updates, audit firms should assess the integration of technology in their processes and confirm adherence to the new standards. Monitoring Off-Channel Communications: Firms should ensure all communication channels, including personal devices and third-party applications, are monitored and compliant with record retention requirements.

The regulatory landscape continues to evolve rapidly. Staying abreast of these developments is essential for compliance professionals, in-house counsel, and securities practitioners aiming to navigate the complexities of today's market environment effectively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.