CFTC Seeks Input On Regulatory Barriers Facing Fintech Firms

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has issued a Request for Information seeking public comment on whether existing regulations and guidance are impeding fintech firms from partnering with CFTC-regulated institutions or obtaining required registrations. The RFI implements Executive Order 14405 and extends beyond formal rulemaking to include staff guidance, no-action positions, and supervisory practices that shape market access. For fintech firms, digital asset businesses, and trading technology provide

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The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has issued a Request for Information seeking public comment on whether existing CFTC regulations, guidance, orders, no-action letters, interpretive letters, and other regulatory materials are impeding fintech firms from partnering with CFTC-regulated institutions or obtaining required registrations and authorizations.

The RFI implements Executive Order 14405, which directs federal financial regulators to review regulatory frameworks that may inhibit innovation and competition for fintech firms, particularly small and emerging firms. The CFTC is seeking input on regulatory items that may be amended to streamline application processes while preserving market integrity, financial stability, customer protection, and effective oversight.

The request is significant because it extends beyond formal rulemaking. The CFTC is inviting market participants to identify frictions created by staff guidance, no-action positions, exemptive relief, interpretive letters, supervisory practices, and other regulatory items that often shape market access in practice.

The RFI also expressly references the integration of digital assets and innovative technology into derivatives markets. For fintech firms, digital asset businesses, trading technology providers, and firms building new market infrastructure, the comment process presents a meaningful opportunity to identify specific regulatory barriers and propose targeted reforms.

Comments are due 21 days after publication in the Federal Register.

https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/9254-26

Final thoughts: The RFI reflects a recurring theme in modern financial regulation: innovation often advances faster than the regulatory architecture built to supervise it. The CFTC’s request gives market participants a narrow but important opportunity to move beyond general complaints about regulatory uncertainty and identify the specific rules, guidance, letters, and processes that may be limiting responsible market entry.

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