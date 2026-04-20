Barrett Morris Discusses Evolving Legal Landscape Of Prediction Markets (Podcast)

Barrett Morris, head of Moore & Van Allen's Swaps & Derivatives practice, joins a podcast to discuss the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory framework surrounding prediction markets. The conversation explores key developments including CFTC enforcement trends and recent court decisions that are shaping how regulators approach this innovative market space.

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Barrett Morris, head of Moore & Van Allen’s Swaps & Derivatives practice, recently joined a podcast to discuss the rapidly evolving legal and regulatory framework surrounding prediction markets.

During the conversation, Barrett explores key developments shaping the space, including enforcement trends from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and notable recent court decisions impacting market participants. His discussion provides valuable context on how regulators are approaching prediction markets and what these shifts may signal for financial institutions and other stakeholders moving forward.

The episode, hosted by Prediction Markets Report, offers a timely overview of an area gaining increased attention amid broader conversations around market innovation, regulatory oversight, and risk management.

Listen to the full episode here:

https://lnkd.in/efTPepwe

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