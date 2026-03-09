UK Financial Insights From Katten | Issue 30

UK Financial Insights from Katten is a monthly newsletter highlighting key noteworthy developments potentially affecting financial markets and funds in the UK and Europe.

UK Securitisation Framework: Regulators Consult on Further Streamlining

By Christopher Collins, Peter Englund, Nathaniel Lalone

In an article recently published in The National Law Review, Katten analysed the parallel consultations by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) (together, the Regulators) on amendments to their respective securitisation rules. The proposals are intended to make the UK's securitisation rules more proportionate and less prescriptive, to reduce the compliance burden for affected firms. The Regulators worked closely together in developing the Consultation Papers, given the very similar rule sets and identical general requirements. Read about the securitisation rule amendments.

Digital Asset Exchanges, 24/7 Trading and Collateral Tokenisation: Key Takeaways from the TOK26 Summit

By Christopher Collins

On 29 January 2026, Katten sponsored the London Tokenisation Summit (TOK26) in London, bringing together leading voices in digital assets and tokenization. Chris Collins, a partner in our London Financial Markets and Regulatory team, moderated a panel discussion titled "Digital Asset Exchanges, Next-Generation Settlement and Trade Automation, 24/7 Trading, Collateral Tokenisation." Read about key takeaways from the panel discussion.

Nathaniel Lalone Discusses EBA Third-Party Risk Management Guidelines With FinOps Report

Financial Markets and Funds Partner Nathaniel Lalone spoke with FinOps Report regarding the European Banking Authority's (EBA) proposals to update its outsourcing guidelines, and the implications for EU financial firms. Nate provides insights into the EBA's proposed framework, which would align the outsourcing guidelines with the requirements set out in the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), in effect creating a unified operational resilience compliance framework for all service providers to EU financial firms. Read about Nate's comments.

FCA Publishes Further Consultation on Application of the FCA Handbook to Cryptoasset Activities

By Christopher Collins, Carolyn Jackson, Nathaniel Lalone, Neil Robson, Ciara Watson

The FCA has published a consultation on proposed rules and guidance for firms conducting regulated cryptoasset activities, together with a guidance consultation on the application of the Consumer Duty to cryptoasset firms. This is the second part of an earlier consultation on the application of the FCA's rules to cryptoasset activities and reflects related consultation feedback. Read about the FCA's crypto roadmap.

ESAs and UK Regulators Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cross-Border Oversight of Critical ICT Providers under DORA

By Nathaniel Lalone, Ciara Watson

The European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) and the UK's Bank of England, Prudential Regulation Authority and FCA (together, the UK Regulators) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to coordinate the cross‑border oversight of critical information communication and technology (ICT) third‑party service providers (under the EU regime, CTPPs, and under the UK regime, CTPs) serving EU and UK financial entities. Read about cross-border DORA oversight.

