Ep. 3 - The Art Of Parallel Investigations (Part 2) (Podcast)

In the second installment of this two-part interview, host Kevin Muhlendorf continues the conversation on the complexities of parallel investigations with Brian Young, Director of the Whistleblower

In the second installment of this two-part interview, host Kevin Muhlendorf continues the conversation on the complexities of parallel investigations with Brian Young, Director of the Whistleblower Office at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC). They discuss the key differences between Dodd-Frank and False Claims Act whistleblower programs, the process and protections for whistleblowers, and the significant financial incentives involved. Tune in for insights into how whistleblowers can impact regulatory actions and the importance of robust compliance programs.

