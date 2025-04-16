ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Trump Issues Orders To Block State Climate Laws

On April 8, 2025, President Trump issued a series of executive orders directing the federal government to analyze state-level climate policies targeting fossil fuel consumption and environmental regulations.
On April 8, 2025, President Trump issued a series of executive orders directing the federal government to analyze state-level climate policies targeting fossil fuel consumption and environmental regulations. This action mentions laws from states like New York, Vermont, and California, including fines on fossil fuel companies and cap-and-trade systems.

The order tasks the Attorney General with identifying and potentially countering state laws related to climate change and carbon controls. This directive aligns with the administration's agenda to bolster domestic energy production and counteract environmental measures perceived as detrimental to the fossil fuel industry.

Certain Democratic governors have already vowed to resist, reaffirming their commitment to climate solutions and clean energy. Conversely, industry groups within carbon-intensive industries have lauded the executive order, criticizing the state laws as unconstitutional and harmful to energy producers.

This development intensifies the debate over federal versus state authority in environmental policymaking, highlighting the complexities of governing climate action in a deeply divided political landscape.

