Podcast: Climate Change Litigation – The Latest Developments

In the wake of the landmark decision by the Court of Appeal in The Hague, which stands as a pivotal moment in European climate change litigation, our expert Marco Lupoli offers a comprehensive overview tailored for the Italian audience. This episode will cover the main points of the court's decision, explaining its significance and implications.

Marco will explore the specific duties and responsibilities that the ruling imposes on businesses to address and mitigate climate change.

Additionally, he will discuss the legal principles established by this case that could influence future climate litigation in Italy and Europe.

This podcast is spoken in Italian.