ARTICLE
17 December 2024

Podcast: Climate Change Litigation – The Latest Developments

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
In the wake of the landmark decision by the Court of Appeal in The Hague, which stands as a pivotal moment in European climate change litigation...
European Union Environment
Marco Lupoli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the wake of the landmark decision by the Court of Appeal in The Hague, which stands as a pivotal moment in European climate change litigation, our expert Marco Lupoli offers a comprehensive overview tailored for the Italian audience. This episode will cover the main points of the court's decision, explaining its significance and implications.

Marco will explore the specific duties and responsibilities that the ruling imposes on businesses to address and mitigate climate change.

Additionally, he will discuss the legal principles established by this case that could influence future climate litigation in Italy and Europe.

This podcast is spoken in Italian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marco Lupoli
Marco Lupoli
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More