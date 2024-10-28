- A group of 24 Republican AGs have filed a brief challenging the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles—Phase 3 final rule (Final Rule), which sets standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty (HD) vehicles.
- In the AG's brief, they contend that the Final Rule is invalid, arguing it exceeds the EPA's statutory authority, violates the major questions doctrine, and is arbitrary and capricious. They further assert that because battery-electric, hybrid, and fuel-cell HD vehicles currently account for just 0.1% of all HD sales, the Final Rule's goal of raising that figure to 45% within less than a decade would lead to significant economic consequences, including delays in transporting essential goods, increased strain on the electric grid, and higher consumer prices.
- The AGs ask that the court invalidate the EPA's Rule.
- We have previously reported on an unopposed motion to intervene filed by Democratic AGs and four cities in support of the Final Rule.
