8 October 2024

A Critical Crossroads: The Vice-Presidential Debate And Environmental Regulatory Impacts

Tuesday's vice-presidential debate between candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz once again brought to the forefront the independent stances that the two parties maintain on environmental and energy policy issues.

Both candidates recognized the tragedy of Hurricane Helene before being directly questioned about their positions on climate change and carbon emission policies. JD Vance approached the question by focusing on protecting American manufacturing and signaled concern that restrictive environmental regulations could hinder industry. Walz focused on protective measures aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting climate investments. Walz noted that both parties agree on the importance of promoting American jobs.

As illustrated, they have different priorities to achieving that goal.

