EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin, Announces Five Pillars To Guide The EPA's Work

On January 29, 2025, Lee Zeldin, former New York Congressman and President Trump's new Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was confirmed. Administrator Zeldin announced the EPA's Powering the Great American Comeback Initiative, which is aiming to "achieve the agency's mission while energizing the greatness of the American economy." This plan outlines the agency's new priorities and proposes a broad EPA agenda that seeks deregulation to boost the American economy while simultaneously pursuing the EPA's environmental missions. The plan consists of "five pillars that are said to guide the EPA's work over the first 100 days and beyond[.]"

These five pillars include:

Pillar 1: Clean Air, Land, and Water for Every American

"Every American should have access to clean air, land, and water. I will ensure the EPA is fulfilling its mission to protect human health and the environment. In his first term, President Trump advanced conservation, reduced toxic emissions in the air, and cleaned up hazardous sites, while fostering economic growth for families across the country. We remain committed to these priorities in this administration, as well as ensuring emergency response efforts are helping Americans get back on their feet in the quickest and safest way possible. We will do so while remaining good stewards of tax dollars and ensuring that every penny spent is going towards advancing this mission," said Administrator Zeldin.

Pillar 2: Restore American Energy Dominance

"Pursuing energy independence and energy dominance will cut energy costs for everyday Americans who are simply trying to heat their homes and put gas in their cars. This will also allow our nation to stop relying on energy sources from adversaries, while lowering costs for hardworking middle-income families, farmers, and small business owners. I look forward to working with the greatest minds driving American innovation, to ensure we are producing and developing the cleanest energy on the planet," said Administrator Zeldin.

Pillar 3: Permitting Reform, Cooperative Federalism, and Cross-Agency Partnership

"Any business that wants to invest in America should be able to do so without having to face years-long, uncertain, and costly permitting processes that deter them from doing business in our country in the first place. It will be important for the EPA to work with our partners at the state and federal levels to ensure projects are being approved and companies can invest billions of dollars into our nation. Streamlining these processes, while partnering with businesses to follow the necessary steps to safeguard our environment, will incentivize investment into our economy and create American jobs," said Administrator Zeldin.

Pillar 4: Make the United States the Artificial Intelligence Capital of the World

"As we rapidly advance into this new age of AI, it is important that the United States lead the world in this field. Those looking to invest in and develop AI should be able to do so in the U.S., while we work to ensure data centers and related facilities can be powered and operated in a clean manner with American-made energy. Under President Trump's leadership, I have no doubt that we will become the AI capital of the world," said Administrator Zeldin.

Pillar 5: Protecting and Bringing Back American Auto Jobs

"Our American auto industry is hurting because of the burdensome policies of the past. Under President Trump, we will bring back American auto jobs and invest in domestic manufacturing to revitalize a quintessential American industry. We will partner with leaders to streamline and develop smart regulations that will allow for American workers to lead the great comeback of the auto industry," said Administrator Zeldin.

In conclusion, Administrator Zeldin's recent announcement marks a shift in both environmental and economic policy. The five key pillars outlined emphasize deregulation in favor of innovation, economic growth, and cooperative federalism, while also reaffirming the EPA's commitment to maintaining environmental protections.

