Washington's Department Of Ecology Requests Public Input On Clean Vehicles Program Rulemaking

The Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology) recently initiated a process to amend Chapter 173-423 WAC, the state's Clean Vehicles Program. The Clean Vehicles Program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the number of zero-emission and low-emission vehicles on the road. Under state law (RCW 70A.30.010), Ecology must adopt regulations that align with California's emissions standards for new vehicles and engines. So far, Ecology has incorporated California's Advanced Clean Cars, Advanced Clean Cars II, Advanced Clean Trucks, and Heavy-Duty Low NOx Omnibus standards into Washington's Clean Vehicles Program.

Ecology is now contemplating regulatory amendments to address recent modifications to California's Advanced Clean Trucks and Heavy-Duty Low-NOx Omnibus regulations by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Ecology is expected to temporarily delay the compliance deadlines for these regulations and provide additional compliance flexibility for affected manufacturers. Ecology's anticipated move is consistent with recent action in Oregon to temporarily delay the state's implementation of CARB's regulations. CARB's Advanced Clean Trucks regulations apply to medium- and heavy-duty engine and vehicle manufacturers. They require that zero-emission models make up specified proportions of new vehicle sales over the next decade. The Heavy-Duty Low-NOx Omnibus regulation applies to heavy-duty internal combustion engine manufacturers, requiring them to meet increasingly stringent emissions standards for covered engines, including nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

Ecology intends to propose rule language, hold at least one public hearing, and take public comments by mid-2025. In the interim, Ecology seeks informal comments through midnight on February 9, 2025. In addition to the current Washington Clean Vehicles Program amendment process, Ecology also invites comments on whether the state should adopt additional California emissions standards.

Ecology will hold a public information session on December 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT. To register, click here. After the public information session, Ecology will post the meeting recording and presentation slides on its rulemaking webpage.

