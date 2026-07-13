Arbitration Agreement Was Not Substantively Unconscionable

The Ninth Circuit reversed a district court's denial of a motion to compel arbitration in a wage and hour class action, finding the arbitration agreement neither procedurally nor substantively unconscionable. The court distinguished the case from Cook v. University of Southern California by analyzing the agreement's limited scope to employment-related claims, inherent duration limitations, sufficient mutuality, and severability of PAGA waivers.

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Cocom v. ABM Aviation, Inc., 2026 WL 1793637 (9th Cir. 2026)

In this putative wage and hour class action, the district court denied the employer’s motion to compel arbitration after concluding it was procedurally and substantively unconscionable based on the analysis of Cook v. University of S. Cal., 102 Cal. App. 5th 312 (2024). The Ninth Circuit, relying largely upon Ayala-Ventura v. Superior Court, 119 Cal. App. 5th 241 (2026), reversed, holding that the scope of the arbitration agreement was limited to employment-related claims (unlike the broader agreement at issue in Cook); the duration was “inherently limited” because employment-related claims cease accruing once the employment relationship ends; there was sufficient mutuality in that employment-related claims have an “inherent symmetry” because an employee is far more likely to sue the employer and third parties rather than the other way around; the agreement’s bar on using arbitration awards for preclusive or precedential effect is not substantively unconscionable; and, finally, even if the waivers of representative PAGA actions were substantively unconscionable, those provisions would be severable. Compare Phan v. Knight Sacramento SU Inc., 2026 WL 19056686 (Cal. Ct. App. 2026) (relying upon Cook, Court of Appeal affirms trial court’s order denying employer’s motion to compel arbitration vis-à-vis broader arbitration agreement); see also In re Orr, 178 F.4th 525 (9th Cir. 2026) (district court committed clear legal error by refusing to rule on whether it had compelled arbitration of plaintiff’s individual PAGA claims based on the Federal Arbitration Act or the California Arbitration Act).

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