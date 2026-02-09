Hot Off The Presses! The Duane Morris Data Breach Class Action Review – 2026 And The Duane Morris Privacy Class Action Review – 2026!

Duane Morris Takeaways: Data breaches are becoming increasingly common and detrimental to companies. The scale of data breach class actions continued its record growth in 2025, as companies faced copycat and follow-on lawsuits across multiple jurisdictions. The last year also saw a virtual explosion in privacy class action litigation. As a result, compliance with privacy and data privacy laws in the myriad of ways that companies interact with employees, customers, and third parties is a corporate imperative.

To that end, the class action team at Duane Morris is pleased to present the third editions of the Data Breach Class Action Review – 2026 and the Privacy Class Action Review – 2026. These publications analyze the key data breach and privacy-related rulings and developments in 2025 and the significant legal decisions and trends impacting data breach and privacy class action litigation for 2026. We hope that companies and employers will benefit from this resource and assist them with their compliance with these evolving laws and standards.

