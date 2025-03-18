Federal Court Holds Illinois Genetic Privacy Claim Not Preempted By Federal Transportation Regulations

Takeaways: In Short v. MV Transportation, Inc., No. 24-CV-3019 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 10, 2025), Judge Manish S. Shah of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois denied defendant's bid to dismiss a claim brought under the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act ("GIPA"). In his ruling , Judge Shah acknowledged that U.S. Department of Transportation regulations require companies in the transportation industry (including defendant) to ensure their drivers satisfy certain physical qualification criteria. The Court nonetheless rejected defendant's argument that the regulations preempt the GIPA because they do not specifically require employers to ask applicants about their family medical histories (which the GIPA prohibits). In other words, the Court denied defendant's motion to dismiss because the GIPA does not make it "physically impossible" to comply with federal regulations.

Background

Plaintiff Kevin Short alleged that he applied for a position as a driver for Defendant MV Transportation, Inc., a company that provides paratransit services. As part of the application process, Plaintiff was required to complete a physical examination during which he was asked about his family medical history, including whether his family members had a history of high blood pressure, heart disease, or diabetes.

Plaintiff subsequently sued MV Transportation under the GIPA, alleging that the company violated Section 25(c)(1) of the statute by "solicit[ing], request[ing], [or] requir[ing] . . . genetic information of a person or a family member of the person . . . as a condition of employment [or] preemployment application." 410 ILCS 513/25(c)(1).

MV Transportation moved to dismiss the complaint on the basis that the Department of Transportation's ("DOT") regulations preempted Plaintiff's GIPA claim. Specifically, MV Transportation argued that Plaintiff's claim was barred under a "conflict preemption" theory because allowing the claim to proceed would force MV Transportation to choose between complying with the GIPA or complying with federal requirements to "conduct[ ] thorough physical examinations of its drivers."

MV Transportation pointed to the Motor Carrier Safety Act for support, under which the DOT regulates commercial motor vehicle safety by promulgating "minimum safety standards" to ensure that "the physical condition of operators . . . is adequate to enable them to operate the vehicles safely" – including by requiring drivers to satisfy 13 "physical qualification criteria." 49 U.S.C. § 31136(a)(3).

The Court's Decision

In denying MV Transportation's motion, the Court noted that conflict preemption applies only where "compliance with both federal and state regulations is a physical impossibility" or where the state law "stands as an obstacle to the accomplishment and execution of the full purposes and objectives of Congress." Id. at 6-7 (citations omitted); see also id. at 6 (noting that "'[i]nvoking some brooding federal interest' is insufficient to establish preemption; instead, MV Transportation must identify 'a constitutional text or a federal statute' that displaces or conflicts with the state law") (quoting Virginia Uranium, Inc. v. Warren, 587 U.S. 761, 767 (2019)). The Court further observed that MV Transportation had the burden of overcoming the "presumption against preemption."

In its ruling, the Court concluded that it is not physically impossible for MV Transportation to simultaneously comply with the GIPA and DOT regulations relative to Plaintiff's pre-employment health screening because the DOT regulations do not specifically require any inquiry into a driver's family medical history. MV Transportation asserted that DOT regulations nonetheless "contemplate[] that medical examiners may discuss" a person's family medical history during a physical exam. The Court was not persuaded, however, stating that such a scenario is "not enough to suggest that compliance with GIPA and the federal regulations is 'physically impossible.'" Id. at 9 ("The mere possibility that a medical examiner asks for information protected by GIPA while performing an examination does not demonstrate impossibility to comply with both federal and state law.").

The Court similarly held that the GIPA is not an obstacle to the execution of Congress's purposes, as reflected in the Motor Carrier Safety Act and DOT regulations. As support for this conclusion, the Court observed that the relevant DOL regulations and the GIPA serve different purposes – the regulations are meant to promote the safe operation of commercial motor vehicles, while the GIPA focuses on health information privacy.

Implications Of The Decision

Short v. MV Transportation is one of several recent decisions in which courts denied bids to dismiss GIPA claims at the pleading stage.

Given this litigation landscape and the statute's strict penalty provision – under which statutory damages can quickly become significant ($2,500 per negligent violation and $15,000 per intentional or reckless violation, see 410 ILCS 513/40(a)(1)-(2)) – employers should ensure they comply with the statute regarding any health screenings they ask applicants or employees to complete (including by explicitly advising applicants and employees not to disclose their family medical histories during the screenings).

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.