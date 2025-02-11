The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 87: Key Trends In Wage & Hour Class And Collective Actions (Podcast)

Duane Morris Takeaway:This week's episode of the Class Action Weekly Wire features Duane Morris partners Jerry Maatman, Jennifer Riley, and Greg Tsonis with their discussion of the key trends analyzed in the third edition of the Duane Morris Wage & Hour Class And Collective Action Review, including courts' interpretation of the conditional certification process, a circuit-by-circuit scorecard, and best practices for employers in 2025.

Jerry Maatman: Welcome back, podcast listeners, to our first session of the Class Action Weekly Wire for calendar year 2025. Thank you for being here. I'm Jerry Maatman, a partner at Duane Morris, and joining me today are my partners, Jen Riley and Greg Tsonis. Welcome back.

Jennifer Riley: Thank you, Jerry, happy to be on the first week of Weekly Wire podcast of 2025.

Greg Tsonis: Thanks, Jerry. Glad to be here.

Jerry: Today on our podcast we're going to be discussing the most recent publication of the Duane Morris Class Action Defense group regarding the 2025 Wage & Hour Class And Collective Action Review. Listeners can find the e-book version of this publication on our blog, the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog. Jen, can you share with our listeners some of the ins and outs of this executive summary and e-book?

Jennifer: Absolutely, Jerry. In the Duane Morris Wage & Hour Class and Collective Action Review, we provide an overview of the trends, the key decisions, and the key settlements impacting the wage and hour space over the past year. The purpose of the Review is really multifaceted. First, we hope that it will demystify some of the complexities of class and collective action litigation in the wage and hour space. Second, we really hope the book will keep corporate counsel updated on the ever-evolving landscape of Rule 23 and FLSA collective actions and enable them to really make informed decisions in dealing with these complex litigation risks.

Jerry: Well, I know that wage and hour litigation is one of the hallmarks of our practice with our team collectively having over 225 years of experience in defending these sorts of cases. The review was edited by the three of us on this podcast and we have dozens of additional contributors that analyzed all of the wage and hour class and collective action certification rulings and settlements over the past 12 months. Greg, from your standpoint in terms of dealing with general counsel, what do you think are some of the benefits of this resource?

Greg: Great question, Jerry. So, wage and hour litigation has long been a focus of the plaintiffs' class action bar. Part of our purpose in putting this together is really to assist our clients by helping them identify developing trends in the case law and offering practical approaches and dealing with these types of cases and class and collective action litigation.

Jerry: As you had mentioned – in 2024, this was a very active space for the plaintiffs' class action bar, and I think one of the things that clients have remarked to me about is the statistical analysis contained in the Review in terms of looking at circuits' success rates for both the plaintiff side and the defense side. I know in calendar year 2024, there were approximately 160 motions that were decided and actually plaintiffs had a high degree of success at close to 80%. Jen, what's your take on why the plaintiffs' bar is able to certify in essence 4 out of 5 cases?

Of the 157 total motions for conditional certification filed in federal courts in 2024, the plaintiffs won conditional certification 125 times, or at a success rate of 80%, while 32 motions were denied.

Jennifer: Great question, Jerry. So, the threshold for conditional certification tends to be very low. In many cases, plaintiffs are submitting declarations – sometimes only one or two declarations, sometimes with payroll or time records – and courts are routinely accepting this minimal showing. It's really not about proving the case, at this stage just about showing there's a plausible basis for contending that the same allegations apply across a defined group. So, given that the plaintiffs' bar knows this process so well, it's really no surprise that they are continuing to have a high rate of success here.

Greg: Exactly, and plaintiffs are often able to leverage the conditional certification process and the subsequent notice that issues to bring in more employees to build their case. The fact that it's relatively easy to get certified gives them a significant advantage right from the start.

Jerry: At least in all circuits except two, both the Fifth and Ninth Circuits, there's a standard two-part test. A first stage called the lenient stage of conditional certification, and then a second stage called decertification. What occurred in 2024 in terms of how decertification motions came down, especially with respect to the changes or flux in the case law based on what's coming out of the Fifth and Sixth Circuits?

Greg: That's right, Jerry. So, after conditional certification, there's a decertification phase where the court looks closer at the actual claims, the actual evidence that the plaintiffs have been able to marshal, and determine whether those employees are actually similarly situated. Now, historically, federal courts were almost universally following a two-stage process, but as of 2021, the Fifth Circuit threw a wrench in that with its decision in Swales v. KLLM Transport Services. There, the Fifth Circuit essentially abandoned the two-stage process and instituted a more rigorous approach where they required plaintiffs to present stronger evidence upfront. The Sixth Circuit followed suit in a case in 2023, but took a different approach by imposing even stricter standards.

Jerry: It's very interesting to me that a piece of New Deal legislation passed in 1938, even close to 100 years later, has three different standards – a virtual patchwork quilt of case law depending on where an employer is sued, and what particular circuit's law is applicable to the certification motion. What's that like, Jen, in terms of what employers face in trying to defend themselves in these sorts of cases?

Jennifer: Absolutely, Jerry. In a word, it's creating inconsistency. And that inconsistency could be problematic because it makes predicting outcomes more difficult. And with these now 3 distinct standards, there is a growing chance that the Supreme Court eventually will step in to provide some clarity here.

Jerry: I think it also has something to do with case architecture and venue selection. In 2023, we saw two dozen rulings in the Sixth Circuit. Yet last year, only a dozen, basically a 50% drop in the number of cases filed and then went to certification there. What do you think are the long-term implications in terms of FLSA litigation and venue selection?

Given the Sixth Circuit's abandonment of the traditional two-step certification process, we expected a material decrease in FLSA cases filed in that in 2024. Indeed, there were only 12 rulings on certification and decertification motions in 2024 in the Sixth Circuit, down from 22 total rulings in 2023. In 2024, the Second Circuit issued the most certification rulings (27 granted; 6 denied), followed by the Fourth Circuit (20 granted; 1 denied); and the Ninth Circuit (13 granted; 7 denied).

Jennifer: Well, Jerry, it's hard to say for sure. On the one hand, the stricter certification process could deter some plaintiffs from filing in the Sixth Circuit. That certainly seems to have been the case over the past year. On the other hand, employers could face a tougher time getting cases decertified after they've been conditionally certified which could lead to larger settlements, or more cases being litigated in other jurisdictions. So, we may see a shift in how and where the cases are filed going forward.

Jerry: Well, certainly anyone who is awake and watching TV on January 20th saw that change is inevitable, and change is now upon us, at least at the governmental sector. Greg, what do you think 2025 bodes for employers in terms of the types of things that the private plaintiffs' bar will do, especially in the context of FLSA class and collective action litigation?

Greg: The overall trend is clear, Jerry. Employers should be aware that wage and hour litigation isn't going away anytime soon. Given the plaintiffs' bar's ongoing success in these types of cases, and the ease with which they're able to secure conditional certification, employers really need to be proactive. That means making sure that their pay practices are fully compliant, making sure that they're reviewing employee classifications, and being ready to respond quickly to potential lawsuits. If they don't, they might face costly litigation even in those jurisdictions where the plaintiffs' bar is seeing more pushback.

Jennifer: And to add to that, employers also should be mindful of jurisdictions that are considered plaintiff-friendly, such as the Second Circuit, Fourth Circuit, Ninth Circuit. These are areas where a lot of FLSA litigation is concentrated and they tend to have even higher success rates for the plaintiffs.

Jerry: Success is all about filing the lawsuit, certifying it, and monetizing it. The Review spends a lot of pages delving into key settlements in the wage and hour space – what were the results in 2024 and what does it tell us for 2025?

Greg: Well, Jerry, plaintiffs did very well in securing high-dollar settlements in 2024 in this space, although not quite as well as they did in 2023. In 2024, the top 10 wage and hour settlements totaled just shy of $615 million. That was a decrease from 2023, when the top 10 wage and hour settlements totaled $742.5 million, but relatively in line with recent years.

The top 10 wage & hour class and collective action settlements totaled $614.55 million in 2024, down from $742.5 million in 2023, and up from $574.55 million in 2022.

Jerry: Well, my prognostications are the numbers in 2025 are going to go through the roof, and I think we're apt to see even higher numbers than we've seen ever before. But obviously the jury's still out on that. Well, thank you, Jen, and thank you, Greg, for your thought leadership and analysis in this area, and thank you to our loyal blog readers for tuning in to our first podcast of 2025. Please order your free copy of the Duane Morris Wage & Hour Class And Collective Action Review e-book right off of our blog.

Greg: Thank you for having me, Jerry, and thank you, listeners.

