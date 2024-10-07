self

Join us for the second installment in our webinar series as we delve further into the complex world of managing global class actions and cross-border multi-party litigation. This session aims to provide attendees with a pragmatic approach to overcoming the unique challenges that arise when handling these multifaceted legal matters on a global scale. Our focus will be on the real-world challenges legal professionals face when operating across jurisdictions. We'll provide you with a roadmap to navigate through key issues, from coordinating a unified global defense to managing complex discovery processes and protecting your organization's reputation.

Key Topics:

Global Coordination and Strategy Alignment : Learn how to synchronize your global legal strategy, ensuring cohesive defenses, evidence presentation, and overall case management across different jurisdictions.

: Learn how to synchronize your global legal strategy, ensuring cohesive defenses, evidence presentation, and overall case management across different jurisdictions. Disclosure, Discovery, and Privilege Management : Navigate the complexities of cross-border disclosure and discovery processes while effectively managing privilege issues to protect sensitive information.

: Navigate the complexities of cross-border disclosure and discovery processes while effectively managing privilege issues to protect sensitive information. PR Management and Brand Protection : Understand the nuances of maintaining your organization's reputation and protecting its brand during the heightened public scrutiny that often accompanies class actions and mass litigation.

: Understand the nuances of maintaining your organization's reputation and protecting its brand during the heightened public scrutiny that often accompanies class actions and mass litigation. Litigation Funding and Cost Management: Explore strategies for dealing with litigation funding, including how to manage costs effectively and counteract a financially backed claimant.

Presented by:

Philipp Behrendt, Partner, Taylor Wessing

Katie Chandler, Partner, Taylor Wessing

Andrew Howell, Partner, Taylor Wessing

Imad Matini, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Paul Werner, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

