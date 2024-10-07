Join us for the second installment in our webinar series as we delve further into the complex world of managing global class actions and cross-border multi-party litigation. This session aims to provide attendees with a pragmatic approach to overcoming the unique challenges that arise when handling these multifaceted legal matters on a global scale. Our focus will be on the real-world challenges legal professionals face when operating across jurisdictions. We'll provide you with a roadmap to navigate through key issues, from coordinating a unified global defense to managing complex discovery processes and protecting your organization's reputation.
Key Topics:
- Global Coordination and Strategy Alignment: Learn how to synchronize your global legal strategy, ensuring cohesive defenses, evidence presentation, and overall case management across different jurisdictions.
- Disclosure, Discovery, and Privilege Management: Navigate the complexities of cross-border disclosure and discovery processes while effectively managing privilege issues to protect sensitive information.
- PR Management and Brand Protection: Understand the nuances of maintaining your organization's reputation and protecting its brand during the heightened public scrutiny that often accompanies class actions and mass litigation.
- Litigation Funding and Cost Management: Explore strategies for dealing with litigation funding, including how to manage costs effectively and counteract a financially backed claimant.
Presented by:
- Philipp Behrendt, Partner, Taylor Wessing
- Katie Chandler, Partner, Taylor Wessing
- Andrew Howell, Partner, Taylor Wessing
- Imad Matini, Partner, Sheppard Mullin
- Paul Werner, Partner, Sheppard Mullin
