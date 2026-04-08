Senate Committee Will Hold Hearing On Fueling Innovation: The Role Of Small Businesses In America’s Bioeconomy

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The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will hold a hearing on April 7, 2026, on “Fueling Innovation: The Role of Small Businesses in America’s Bioeconomy.” The Committee will hear from two panels of witnesses:
Panel 1
- Dr. Alina Alexeenko-Peroulis, Co-Founder and President, LyoWave, Inc.; Reilly Professor, Aeronautics and Astronautics and Chemical Engineering, Purdue University;
- Aaron Schacht, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director, BiomEdit, Inc.;
- Derek Small, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO, Monument Biosciences, Inc.; and
- Mark E. Warner, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Liberation Bioindustries.
Panel 2
- David Rosenberg, President and CEO, Indiana University Launch Accelerator for Biosciences (IU LAB);
- Vincent Wong, CEO and President, BioCrossroads and Crossroads Health Ventures; and
- Michelle Dennis, Regional Innovation Officer, Heartland BioWorks.
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