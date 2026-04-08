Senate Committee Will Hold Hearing On Fueling Innovation: The Role Of Small Businesses In America’s Bioeconomy

The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will hold a hearing on April 7, 2026, on “Fueling Innovation: The Role of Small Businesses in America’s Bioeconomy.”

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

Article Insights

Bergeson & Campbell are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will hold a hearing on April 7, 2026, on “Fueling Innovation: The Role of Small Businesses in America’s Bioeconomy.” The Committee will hear from two panels of witnesses:

Panel 1

Dr. Alina Alexeenko-Peroulis, Co-Founder and President, LyoWave, Inc.; Reilly Professor, Aeronautics and Astronautics and Chemical Engineering, Purdue University;

Aaron Schacht, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director, BiomEdit, Inc.;

Derek Small, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO, Monument Biosciences, Inc.; and

Mark E. Warner, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Liberation Bioindustries.

Panel 2

David Rosenberg, President and CEO, Indiana University Launch Accelerator for Biosciences (IU LAB);

Vincent Wong, CEO and President, BioCrossroads and Crossroads Health Ventures; and

Michelle Dennis, Regional Innovation Officer, Heartland BioWorks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.