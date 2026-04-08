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8 April 2026

Senate Committee Will Hold Hearing On Fueling Innovation: The Role Of Small Businesses In America’s Bioeconomy

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will hold a hearing on April 7, 2026, on “Fueling Innovation: The Role of Small Businesses in America’s Bioeconomy.”
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship will hold a hearing on April 7, 2026, on “Fueling Innovation: The Role of Small Businesses in America’s Bioeconomy.” The Committee will hear from two panels of witnesses:

Panel 1

  • Dr. Alina Alexeenko-Peroulis, Co-Founder and President, LyoWave, Inc.; Reilly Professor, Aeronautics and Astronautics and Chemical Engineering, Purdue University;
  • Aaron Schacht, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Director, BiomEdit, Inc.;
  • Derek Small, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO, Monument Biosciences, Inc.; and
  • Mark E. Warner, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Liberation Bioindustries.

Panel 2

  • David Rosenberg, President and CEO, Indiana University Launch Accelerator for Biosciences (IU LAB);
  • Vincent Wong, CEO and President, BioCrossroads and Crossroads Health Ventures; and
  • Michelle Dennis, Regional Innovation Officer, Heartland BioWorks.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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