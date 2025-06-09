Book Announcement — Chemical Product Law And Supply: A Guide To New TSCA

Hello, this is Lynn Bergeson. As many of our listeners may know, we here at Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. recently published a book through the American Bar Association's Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources, titled Chemical Product Law and Supply: A Guide to New TSCA.

Hello, this is Lynn Bergeson. As many of our listeners may know, we here at Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. recently published a book through the American Bar Association's Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources, titled Chemical Product Law and Supply: A Guide to New TSCA.

Recently, my ABA colleague Amy Edwards, a partner at Holland & Knight LLP, and I recorded a podcast to discuss the book—why we wrote it, and why chemical stakeholders of all kinds—especially business professionals, non-TSCA experts, and those involved in due diligence and commercial transactions—should read it.

The podcast was a lot of fun and a great listen. I hope you enjoy the episode and, of course, read our book.

