DOD RFI Seeks Information On Certain Chemicals Undergoing TSCA Section 6 Risk Evaluation

On May 27, 2025, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) issued a request for information (RFI) to gather information to identify and assess critical applications for DOD and the defense industrial base (DIB) that necessitate the use of existing chemicals undergoing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 6 risk evaluation process. The RFI states that it will help the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment (OASD (EI&E)) Chemical and Material Risk Management Program (CMRMP) better understand the use of TSCA existing chemicals in products leading into the defense supply chain. The RFI is focused on receiving information related to the following existing chemicals:

1,3-Butadiene (Chemical Abstracts Service Registry Number® (CAS RN®) 106-99-0);

DOD seeks to understand better applications that require the use of these chemicals and the criticality of these chemicals for industry and supply. The RFI notes that DOD will continue to issue RFIs to consider additional TSCA chemicals. Responses are due June 20, 2025.

