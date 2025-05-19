Registration Open Until May 16, 2025, For Joint Regulatory Risk Assessors Summit On Advancing Safety And Sustainability Assessment Of Advanced Materials

On June 19 to June 20, 2025, the European Union (EU) Horizon Europe projects ACCORDs, iCare, MACRAMÉ, and nanoPASS are hosting a joint summit to address the needs of industry and regulators in assessing the safety and sustainability of advanced materials. The summit will feature discussions, latest method developments, and direct engagement with regulators, scientists, and industry professionals. Key sessions will focus on regulatory challenges, scientific developments, and pathways towards advancing test methods for regulatory testing. Agenda highlights include:

June 19, 2025

Safety Testing Challenges — Stakeholder Perspectives on Key Challenges and Panel Discussion; and

Advancing Regulatory Testing:



Characterization and Detection in Test Systems;



Human Health Models for Safety Assessment; and



Environmental Testing: Ecotoxicity, Fate, and Release.



June 20, 2025

Assessing Industrially Relevant Samples along the Lifecycle;

Recommendations for Developing Regulatory Test Methods — Breakout Discussions; and

Way Forward — Key Takeaways and Next Steps.

