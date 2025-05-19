ARTICLE
19 May 2025

Registration Open Until May 16, 2025, For Joint Regulatory Risk Assessors Summit On Advancing Safety And Sustainability Assessment Of Advanced Materials

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On June 19 to June 20, 2025, the European Union (EU) Horizon Europe projects ACCORDs, iCare, MACRAMÉ, and nanoPASS are hosting a joint summit to address the needs of industry and regulators in assessing the safety and sustainability of advanced materials. The summit will feature discussions, latest method developments, and direct engagement with regulators, scientists, and industry professionals. Key sessions will focus on regulatory challenges, scientific developments, and pathways towards advancing test methods for regulatory testing. Agenda highlights include:

June 19, 2025

  • Safety Testing Challenges — Stakeholder Perspectives on Key Challenges and Panel Discussion; and
  • Advancing Regulatory Testing:

    • Characterization and Detection in Test Systems;

    • Human Health Models for Safety Assessment; and

    • Environmental Testing: Ecotoxicity, Fate, and Release.

June 20, 2025

  • Assessing Industrially Relevant Samples along the Lifecycle;
  • Recommendations for Developing Regulatory Test Methods — Breakout Discussions; and
  • Way Forward — Key Takeaways and Next Steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
