Chemical Product Law And Supply Chain Stewardship: A Guide To New TSCA — A Conversation With Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. And Kelly N. Garson (Podcast)

This week, I discuss with my colleagues, Dr. Richard E. Engler, Director of Chemistry for B&C and The Acta Group (Acta®), our consulting affiliate, and Kelly N. Garson, Senior Associate for B&C and Acta, our recently released book, titled Chemical Product Law and Supply Chain Stewardship: A Guide to New TSCA, published by the American Bar Association.

As listeners know, as a law firm and consulting firm, we do a lot of work under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and have gained a significant amount of hands-on practical knowledge about the law, the 2016 Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act amendments to it, and the transformative impact these amendments have had on business transactions. We set out a year or so ago to write a book that explains TSCA through a business transactions lens. Of course, we explain the law, but we really write as business counselors to enable the regulated community — importers, chemical producers, finished product manufacturers, distributors, and chemical users — to be TSCA aware. The law has become, whether you like it or not, an important factor in virtually every business decision. My conversation today with Kelly and Rich focuses on several of their chapters in the book, and they explain how they approached writing a book about a law from the perspective of the business community.

