Takeaways From PLASTICS' Fluoropolymers Conference 2025

On February 3-5, the PLASTICS' Fluoropolymers Conference gathered several professionals involved with fluoropolymers to discuss the latest challenges, opportunities and technological shifts that are defining the fluoropolymer industry.

It's a defining time for fluoropolymers. By that, I mean it is time to come up with a definition of per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that accounts for both the essential capabilities of fluoropolymers and their lower risk profile as compared with PFAS of Concern. The industry has not yet settled on a unanimous definition to employ in place of the current regulatory approach often focusing on end uses. This strikes us as one of the largest issues facing the industry. Everyone agrees all PFAS are not the same. How we put that concept into practice will reverberate through the regulatory environment for years to come.

State regulations are hot. It seems like every week a new state throws its hat in the ring to regulate some aspect of fluoropolymers. Multiple people at the conference remarked on the literally hundreds of pieces of legislation introduced just this year, including a few zealous new entrants in this space (more on that next week). We are starting to see some coalescence around categorical approaches, with or without exceptions, but there are a growing number of different approaches, requirements and timelines to track.

Federal regulations are.... No one knows. The conference participants agreed it might be a while before we do. We know about EPA's five pillars (more on that to follow in this space), but we will see how they impact fluoropolymers.

Alternatives are not quite there (here) yet. One thing was clear from the outset of the conference: there is significant and growing interest in alternatives. Equally clear from the Fluid Sealing Association's presentation is that alternatives are only available for roughly 20% of the market, and a large number of applications see no substitutes on the horizon that can match the properties of fluoropolymers.

