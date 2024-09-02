BMA Foundation Dine And Dance With The Stars – Seigfreid Bingham Sponsorship

Seigfreid Bingham was pleased to recently sponsor a table at the BMA Foundation Annual Dine and Dance with the Stars event. The firm is a continued supporter of this event, which raises money for local charities.

The event occurred in Kansas City, featuring a local dance competition (where local professional dancers were paired with a dance partner provided by each sponsor, representing a charity of choice). Professional dancers from the ABC television show Dancing With the Stars were in attendance as judges of the dancing competition and provided entertainment for the audience through dancing.

Representing Seigfreid Bingham in the dance competition was Catie Gerstner (daughter of Seigfreid Bingham attorney Greg Gerstner). Catie danced to raise money for the BMA Foundation, Kansas City's leading advocate for children's charities and animal welfare organizations.

Several attorneys from the firm, including Greg Gerstner, Tim Davis, René Calabrese, Heather Jones, and their spouses, plus many of the Gerstner family and friends, attended the event to support Catie and the BMA Foundation.

Although Catie did a great job in the dance competition, she did not receive the highest dance score; she did, however, earn the Grand Champion award for raising the most funds to support the BMA Foundation (getting to take home the coveted mirror ball trophy).

To learn more about this event, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.