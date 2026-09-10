JONES DAY TALKS®: Shield & Supply: Unlocking NATO Procurement Opportunities (Podcast)

Early decisions about a start-up's legal structure can dramatically affect tax outcomes and financial returns as the company grows and reaches liquidity events. Understanding the Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) exemption and implementing proper structuring from the outset can significantly enhance returns for both founders and investors.

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Early decisions relating to the legal structure of a start-up company can have profound tax and financial implications as the business expands, grows, and achieves liquidity. Jones Day partners Tim Curry and Lori Hellkamp talk about the benefits of the Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) exemption and how the correct structuring can significantly impact the eventual return to founders and investors.

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