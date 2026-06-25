Prediction Market Taxation in Canada: How Are Polymarket and Kalshi Profits Taxed?

Prediction markets have emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas of online speculation, forecasting, and information-based trading. Platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi, ForecastEx, and other event-based marketplaces allow participants to buy and sell contracts tied to the outcome of future events ranging from elections and economic announcements to sporting events, cryptocurrency prices, geopolitical developments, and public-policy decisions.

As participation in prediction markets grows, Canadian taxpayers are increasingly asking whether profits earned from these platforms are taxable in Canada and whether losses may be deductible.

Increasingly, sophisticated participants are not merely predicting outcomes. Many engage in arbitrage betting, prediction-market arbitrage, and cross-platform trading strategies that seek to profit from pricing discrepancies between sportsbooks, betting exchanges, and prediction-market platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi.

These activities may raise distinct Canadian tax issues because profits often arise from systematic trading, information arbitrage, and market inefficiencies rather than from the outcome of a wager itself. As a result, arbitrage betting may be more vulnerable to CRA arguments that the activity constitutes a taxable source of income rather than a non-taxable gambling windfall. Unfortunately, Canadian tax law currently provides no direct answer.

At the time of writing, the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) has not published specific guidance addressing the Canadian tax treatment of prediction-market platforms such as Polymarket or Kalshi. Likewise, Canadian courts have not yet considered a case dealing directly with the taxation of gains or losses arising from prediction-market trading.

Key Canadian Tax Issues for Prediction Market Participants

Because the CRA has not published guidance specifically addressing prediction markets, taxpayers must rely on broader Canadian tax principles when determining how gains and losses should be reported.

non-taxable windfalls;

taxable business income;

capital gains;

gains arising from an adventure in the nature of trade;

gains arising from trading activities involving derivative-like instruments.

The characterization adopted can have substantial tax consequences. A taxpayer who earns significant profits through prediction-market trading, arbitrage betting, or information-based forecasting may face dramatically different tax outcomes depending on whether the activity is treated as gambling, investing, or carrying on a business.

Additional complexity arises where prediction-market accounts are funded through cryptocurrency or stablecoins, creating potential issues involving adjusted cost base calculations, foreign reporting obligations, and CRA audit risk.

“Prediction markets present one of the most unsettled areas of Canadian tax law because they combine characteristics of gambling, derivatives trading, investment speculation, and information arbitrage. Taxpayers often assume their profits are automatically tax-free gambling winnings, but sophisticated and systematic trading activity may support a CRA position that those gains constitute taxable business income. Given the absence of direct CRA guidance, taxpayers should carefully evaluate the legal basis for their reporting position before filing.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Readers seeking legal advice from David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation, may wish to review his professional profile here.

Why Prediction Markets Do Not Fit Existing Canadian Tax Categories

The Canadian tax system generally operates by applying existing legal principles to new forms of economic activity.

Historically, this process has worked reasonably well. When new investment products emerge, existing principles governing capital gains, business income, inventory, and property transactions often provide a framework for analysis. Similarly, when new forms of gambling or wagering arise, courts frequently rely upon established jurisprudence dealing with betting activities and windfalls.

Prediction markets are different. They do not fit comfortably within any existing Canadian tax category. In many respects, prediction markets resemble gambling. Participants speculate on uncertain future outcomes and may profit if their predictions prove correct. In other respects, prediction markets resemble securities trading. Contracts are actively traded, prices fluctuate continuously, participants may buy and sell positions before settlement, and market participants often rely upon sophisticated research and analysis.

Prediction markets may also resemble derivatives markets because contract values derive from the occurrence or non-occurrence of underlying events. At the same time, highly sophisticated participants may operate in a manner that resembles a commercial trading business.

The challenge facing prediction-market participants is not merely that Canadian tax law lacks specific guidance. Prediction markets exhibit characteristics that support multiple competing tax characterizations.

For example, a traditional lottery ticket purchaser generally does not conduct extensive research, monitor changing market prices, actively trade positions, hedge risk, or deploy algorithmic models. A securities trader, by contrast, may actively manage positions, analyze information, respond to changing market conditions, and seek recurring profits. Prediction markets often contain elements of both.

A participant may begin by placing what appears to be a wager on a future event. Yet that same participant may later trade the position multiple times before settlement, respond to changing probabilities, employ forecasting software, and generate profits through market inefficiencies rather than through the ultimate outcome itself.

This ambiguity is one of the reasons prediction markets may eventually become the subject of significant Canadian tax litigation.

“The fundamental challenge with prediction markets is that they do not fit neatly into any existing Canadian tax category. A taxpayer may be participating in what appears to be a wager, while simultaneously exhibiting many of the characteristics of a securities trader, derivatives trader, or business operator. That ambiguity is precisely what makes prediction-market taxation such a complex area of law.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Why Prediction Market Tax Issues Require Specialized Professional Expertise

Prediction-market taxation sits at the intersection of several specialized areas of Canadian tax law. Depending on the facts, a taxpayer’s reporting position may require analysis of gambling and wagering jurisprudence, cryptocurrency taxation, business-income principles, capital-gains characterization, foreign reporting obligations, and CRA audit practices.

Prediction-market participants frequently encounter issues involving:

gambling and wagering jurisprudence, including the leading cases of Leblanc v. The Queen, Cohen v. The Queen, and related decisions;

cryptocurrency and digital-asset taxation, including adjusted cost base tracking, stablecoin characterization, and foreign-platform reporting;

source-of-income analysis and the business-income versus capital-gains distinction;

adventure in the nature of trade doctrine as applied to speculative transactions;

foreign reporting compliance, including T1135 obligations and the emerging CARF reporting framework;

CRA voluntary disclosures practice, where prior non-compliance requires corrective action;

CRA audit and litigation strategy, particularly where characterization disputes may arise.

Unlike many traditional investment activities, prediction-market transactions often combine multiple areas of tax law simultaneously. For example, a taxpayer may use cryptocurrency to fund a foreign prediction-market account, engage in arbitrage betting, and later face a dispute concerning whether resulting gains constitute business income or non-taxable gambling winnings.

Taxpayers who have realized significant gains or losses from prediction-market activity should seek advice from a Canadian tax lawyer with demonstrated expertise in both cryptocurrency taxation and CRA audit and dispute resolution.

“Prediction-market tax questions require a practitioner who understands gambling law, cryptocurrency taxation, source-of-income analysis, and CRA enforcement strategy simultaneously. General tax compliance experience is unlikely to be sufficient for taxpayers with significant prediction-market exposure.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Why Prediction Markets May Become the Next Major Area of Canadian Tax Litigation

Prediction markets may represent the next major frontier in Canadian tax controversy.

Canadian tax litigation has historically followed technological innovation. Significant disputes arose following the growth of cryptocurrency markets, decentralized finance platforms, online businesses, foreign digital assets, and other emerging technologies.

Prediction markets share many of the characteristics that previously generated tax disputes in those areas.

First, the underlying activities are relatively new. Second, the governing legal framework remains uncertain. Third, substantial sums of money may be involved. Fourth, participants frequently adopt inconsistent reporting positions. Finally, many taxpayers assume that the absence of clear CRA guidance means that tax consequences are unlikely to arise. History suggests otherwise.

In the cryptocurrency context, many taxpayers initially assumed that transactions would attract little scrutiny. Over time, however, the CRA devoted increasing resources to cryptocurrency compliance initiatives, tax audits, information gathering, and litigation.

A similar pattern could emerge with prediction markets.

As participation increases, the CRA will inevitably encounter situations involving:

significant profits;

substantial losses;

unreported income;

foreign-platform activity;

cryptocurrency-funded transactions;

inconsistent tax reporting positions.

These circumstances frequently become fertile ground for future tax disputes.

“Prediction markets present many of the same interpretive challenges that Canadian tax authorities initially faced with cryptocurrency. The technology evolved more quickly than the legal framework, leaving taxpayers and advisors to apply existing tax principles to entirely new forms of economic activity. It would not be surprising to see significant CRA disputes and future tax litigation emerge in this area.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Until more guidance emerges, taxpayers should assume that prediction-market transactions may eventually be scrutinized using traditional Canadian tax principles rather than relying upon the novelty of the activity itself.

What Are Prediction Markets and How Do They Work?

A prediction market is a marketplace in which participants buy and sell contracts tied to future events.

Polymarket is one of the most widely used cryptocurrency-based prediction-market platforms, allowing participants to trade event contracts tied to elections, economic indicators, sporting events, and other future outcomes.

As Polymarket’s popularity grows, questions surrounding Polymarket tax in Canada (I.e. the treatment of Polymarket gains and losses) are becoming increasingly common among Canadian taxpayers.

Typical prediction-market contracts may involve questions such as:

Will Bitcoin exceed a specified price before a particular date?

Will a political party win a federal election?

Will the Bank of Canada reduce interest rates this year?

Will a specific company achieve a business milestone?

Will a particular sports team win a championship?

Participants generally purchase “Yes” or “No” positions, with market prices reflecting collective expectations regarding the probability of an outcome occurring.

Unlike traditional sports betting or casino gambling, prediction-market participants frequently trade positions before the underlying event occurs.

This distinction may become important for Canadian tax purposes.

A taxpayer who actively purchases and sells contracts based upon changing probabilities may appear substantially different from a taxpayer who simply purchases a lottery ticket and waits for the result.

The existence of active secondary markets, dynamic pricing mechanisms, and sophisticated trading strategies contributes to the unique tax challenges associated with prediction-market activities.

How Do Prediction Markets Differ From Sports Betting for Canadian Tax Purposes?

One of the most important — and frequently overlooked — distinctions in prediction-market taxation is the comparison between prediction-market trading and traditional sports betting.

This distinction matters because Canadian gambling-tax jurisprudence, including the leading decision in Leblanc v. The Queen, developed primarily in the context of sports wagering. Before applying those principles to prediction markets, taxpayers and advisers must understand how the two activities differ.

Traditional sports betting in Canada generally exhibits the following characteristics:

Participants place wagers on the outcome of a specific sporting event.

Once a wager is placed, it generally cannot be traded, transferred, or resold.

The bet settles when the event concludes, and profit or loss is determined by the final outcome.

Prices are typically fixed at the time of wagering (fixed-odds betting) or determined by a pari-mutuel pool.

The role of ongoing research, in-play monitoring, and mid-event strategy adjustment is limited.

Prediction markets differ in several important structural respects:

Contracts are actively bought and sold in continuous secondary markets before the underlying event occurs.

Market prices fluctuate constantly, reflecting changing probabilities, new information, and evolving market sentiment.

Participants may enter and exit positions multiple times before settlement, generating gains or losses independent of the final outcome.

Profits frequently arise from informational advantages, arbitrage opportunities, and superior forecasting rather than from correctly predicting a single binary outcome.

Sophisticated participants may deploy artificial-intelligence tools, quantitative models, and algorithmic trading strategies.

The activity may more closely resemble trading in financial instruments than placing a wager at a sportsbook.

These structural differences have significant potential tax consequences. A taxpayer who participates in traditional sports betting — even a sophisticated, systematic bettor of the type described in Leblanc — is primarily concerned with whether an event will occur. A sophisticated prediction-market participant, by contrast, may be primarily concerned with whether the market has mispriced the probability of an event occurring, and may profit from correcting that mispricing through active trading long before the event settles.

This distinction may affect both the source-of-income analysis and the characterization of any resulting gains or losses.

Where a prediction-market participant’s profits arise primarily from active trading, market-making, or arbitrage rather than from predicting outcomes, the resulting activity may more closely resemble a securities-trading or derivatives-trading business than traditional gambling. In that scenario, the windfall argument becomes progressively more difficult to sustain.

Feature Traditional Sports Betting Prediction Market Trading Secondary market trading Generally not available Active continuous markets Price mechanism Fixed odds or pari-mutuel Continuous probability pricing Profit source Correct outcome prediction Trading, arbitrage, forecasting Mid-position exit Generally not available Available at any time AI / algorithmic tools Limited applicability Widely used by sophisticated traders Settlement timing Upon event conclusion Upon event conclusion or earlier sale Windfall argument strength Stronger for casual bettors Weaker as sophistication increases

“The structural differences between traditional sports betting and prediction-market trading are significant from a tax perspective. A prediction-market participant who profits primarily from active trading and arbitrage rather than from correctly predicting outcomes may find it increasingly difficult to characterize those gains as non-taxable gambling winnings. Canadian courts will focus on the economic reality of the activity, not merely its superficial resemblance to wagering.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

What Is Arbitrage Betting and How Does the CRA Tax Prediction-Market Arbitrage?

Arbitrage betting is a strategy in which a participant seeks to profit from pricing discrepancies between sportsbooks, betting exchanges, prediction markets, or other event-contract platforms rather than from correctly predicting an outcome.

Opportunities may arise where sportsbooks, betting exchanges, Polymarket, Kalshi, or other prediction markets assign different probabilities to the same event.

For example, a participant may identify a situation where Polymarket prices an election outcome differently from another prediction market or sportsbook. By establishing offsetting positions, the participant may be able to generate a profit regardless of the event’s ultimate outcome.

From a Canadian tax perspective, arbitrage betting may weaken the argument that resulting gains constitute non-taxable gambling winnings. Unlike a casual bettor who profits only if a prediction proves correct, an arbitrage participant may seek to generate profits through systematic trading, information advantages, and market inefficiencies.

As discussed throughout this article, Canadian courts generally focus on the degree of organization, commerciality, and profit-seeking behaviour exhibited by the taxpayer. A participant who regularly engages in prediction-market arbitrage, cross-platform trading, or other systematic arbitrage strategies may face a greater risk that the CRA characterizes resulting gains as business income rather than non-taxable windfalls.

No Canadian court has yet directly considered the taxation of Polymarket arbitrage, Kalshi arbitrage, or other forms of prediction-market arbitrage. Nevertheless, taxpayers should not assume that profits generated through organized arbitrage activities will automatically receive the same tax treatment as casual gambling winnings.

Does Kalshi’s CFTC-Regulated Status Affect Canadian Tax Characterization?

One development that distinguishes prediction markets from traditional online gambling is the regulatory status of certain platforms in the United States.

Kalshi is a U.S.-based prediction-market platform that operates as a Designated Contract Market (“DCM”) regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). This regulatory designation is significant because it places Kalshi within the same federal regulatory framework that governs U.S. futures exchanges, options markets, and other regulated derivatives platforms. For Canadian tax purposes, this distinction may carry meaningful weight.

Canadian courts and the CRA have historically drawn a distinction between wagers placed with unregulated bookmakers and transactions conducted on regulated financial markets. Trading on a CFTC-regulated exchange may support an argument that Kalshi contracts more closely resemble regulated financial instruments — such as event-linked derivatives or commodity contracts — than traditional gambling wagers placed at a sportsbook or lottery terminal.

The potential implications for Canadian participants include:

The windfall argument may be more difficult to sustain for contracts traded on a CFTC-regulated platform, since the regulatory framework acknowledges the financial instrument character of the contracts.

Capital-gains or business-income characterization may become more likely where the platform itself is classified as a regulated derivatives exchange under U.S. law.

The derivative-like analysis discussed earlier in this article may be strengthened where the underlying platform operates under an established financial regulatory regime rather than as an unregulated offshore gambling site.

T1135 foreign reporting analysis may be affected by the nature of the contractual rights held on a regulated versus unregulated platform.

It is important to note that Kalshi’s CFTC-regulated status does not determine Canadian tax treatment. Canadian tax law applies Canadian legal principles regardless of how a foreign jurisdiction classifies a product or platform. However, the economic and regulatory characteristics of the underlying instrument remain relevant to the characterization analysis.

By contrast, Polymarket operates as a decentralized prediction-market platform without equivalent regulatory oversight from a recognized financial regulator. This difference in regulatory status may ultimately support different characterization arguments for participants on each platform, even where the underlying trading activity appears similar.

No Canadian court has yet directly addressed the significance of a foreign platform’s regulatory status in the context of prediction-market taxation. This remains an open question that may become increasingly important as platforms mature and regulatory frameworks evolve.

“The regulatory status of a prediction-market platform may become relevant to the characterization analysis under Canadian tax law. A platform regulated as a designated contract market under U.S. futures law presents a materially different factual picture than an unregulated offshore gambling site. Canadian tax advisers and their clients should not treat all prediction-market platforms as legally identical for tax purposes.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

How Might the CRA Analyze Different Types of Prediction Market Participants?

Although no specific CRA guidance currently exists regarding prediction markets, existing Canadian tax principles provide some indication of how different factual situations may be analyzed.

The following examples are illustrative only and should not be interpreted as definitive CRA positions.

A taxpayer who occasionally purchases a small number of prediction-market contracts for recreational purposes may have a stronger argument that any gains constitute non-taxable windfalls.

A taxpayer who periodically acquires and disposes of contracts as part of a passive investment strategy may potentially support a capital-gains position, depending upon the surrounding facts.

A taxpayer who trades contracts frequently, maintains extensive records, conducts sophisticated research, and devotes substantial time to the activity may face a significantly greater risk that the CRA will characterize gains as business income.

The same risk may increase further where participants employ algorithmic trading systems, artificial-intelligence tools, quantitative forecasting models, or other commercial methods designed to generate recurring profits.

Ultimately, Canadian tax law focuses on facts rather than labels.

Merely describing an activity as gambling, investing, forecasting, or trading does not determine its tax treatment.

Why Prediction Markets Create Unique Canadian Tax Issues

Prediction markets present challenges that extend beyond the traditional distinction between gambling and investing.

In many areas of Canadian tax law, the classification of an activity is relatively straightforward. A taxpayer who purchases publicly traded shares and holds them for long-term appreciation may generally fall within established capital-gains principles. Similarly, a taxpayer who operates an active trading business may be analyzed using well-developed business-income principles.

Prediction markets frequently occupy a middle ground. A participant may enter a position because of a belief about a future event. However, rather than waiting for the event to occur, the participant may actively trade the position in response to changing probabilities, market sentiment, polling data, economic releases, or other developments.

The resulting profit may therefore arise from several possible sources:

the ultimate outcome of the event;

changes in market expectations;

informational advantages;

superior forecasting ability;

active trading decisions;

market inefficiencies;

arbitrage opportunities.

This distinction matters because Canadian courts have historically examined not merely whether a taxpayer profited, but how those profits were generated.

The greater the role played by organization, expertise, research, and systematic decision-making, the stronger the argument that a source of income may exist.

Prediction markets also create unusual evidentiary challenges. For example, a taxpayer may simultaneously maintain:

cryptocurrency wallets;

prediction-market accounts;

exchange accounts;

banking relationships;

decentralized-finance platforms;

stablecoin holdings.

Reconstructing gains, losses, and transaction histories may become extremely difficult if adequate records are not maintained from the outset. Readers interested in broader cryptocurrency record-keeping obligations and CRA compliance expectations may wish to review our guide to crypto tax in Canada.

The increasingly complex factual matrix surrounding prediction-market participation is one of the reasons why taxpayers should avoid assuming that gains will automatically receive favourable tax treatment.

Can Prediction Market Gains Be Treated as Non-Taxable Windfalls?

One of the most common assumptions among prediction-market participants is that profits should be treated similarly to lottery winnings or casual gambling gains. In some circumstances, that position may be correct.

Canadian tax law generally taxes income arising from recognized sources. Historically, casual gambling winnings have often escaped taxation because they are viewed as windfalls rather than income from a source.

The concept of a windfall remains important when analyzing prediction-market profits. A taxpayer who occasionally purchases prediction-market contracts for recreational purposes, invests relatively modest amounts, and does not employ sophisticated methods may have a stronger argument that any gains constitute non-taxable windfalls. However, prediction markets differ from many traditional forms of gambling.

A lottery winner generally does not engage in ongoing research, statistical modelling, information gathering, forecasting, market analysis, or active trading. Many prediction-market participants do.

Indeed, some participants devote substantial time and resources to identifying perceived pricing inefficiencies and generating recurring profits.

The more organized and systematic the activity becomes, the weaker the windfall argument may become. Canadian courts have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to look beyond labels and examine the underlying reality of an activity.

Consequently, merely describing prediction-market profits as gambling winnings does not necessarily determine their tax treatment.

Taxpayers should also be cautious about assuming that a favourable characterization can be adopted indefinitely without supporting evidence. A taxpayer who consistently earns substantial profits over many years through organized prediction-market activity may eventually face questions regarding whether those profits truly arise from luck or whether they arise from a structured profit-seeking endeavour.

Where taxpayers have previously failed to report gains because they believed those gains constituted non-taxable gambling winnings, professional advice should be obtained promptly. Depending upon the facts, corrective options may be available through the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program.

“The strongest windfall cases generally involve casual and recreational participation. As trading frequency, sophistication, research, and organization increase, the taxpayer’s position becomes progressively more difficult to reconcile with traditional windfall jurisprudence.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

What Does Cohen v. The Queen Tell Us About Prediction Market Losses and Sources of Income?

One of the most instructive Canadian cases for prediction-market participants is Cohen v. The Queen.

Although Cohen involved poker rather than prediction markets, the decision illustrates a principle that lies at the heart of Canadian tax law: taxpayers generally require a source of income before gains become taxable and before losses become deductible.

In Cohen, a lawyer sought to deduct significant poker losses. The taxpayer argued that the poker activities gave rise to deductible losses for income-tax purposes. The Tax Court of Canada ultimately rejected that position.

The court concluded that the taxpayer had not established that the poker activity constituted a source of income within the meaning of the Income Tax Act.

The significance of Cohen extends well beyond poker. The decision highlights an important asymmetry that prediction-market participants frequently overlook.

Many taxpayers prefer a position under which:

gains are treated as non-taxable gambling winnings; and

losses are treated as deductible.

Canadian tax law rarely permits such selective characterization. If a taxpayer argues that prediction-market gains constitute non-taxable windfalls, that same position may significantly undermine any future attempt to deduct losses. Conversely, a taxpayer who argues that prediction-market losses are deductible because the activity constitutes a business may simultaneously strengthen a CRA argument that profits should be fully taxable as business income.

The underlying issue in both situations is whether the activity gives rise to a source of income.

This source-of-income analysis may ultimately become one of the most important issues in future prediction-market disputes.

“Taxpayers often focus on whether they won or lost money. Canadian tax law focuses on a different question: did the activity constitute a source of income? That inquiry frequently determines both the treatment of gains and the treatment of losses.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

What Does Leblanc v. The Queen Tell Us About Prediction Market Taxation?

Among Canadian gambling-tax cases, few decisions are likely to be as influential in future prediction-market disputes as Leblanc v. The Queen. In Leblanc, the taxpayers developed a sophisticated sports-betting system and generated substantial profits through organized wagering activities. The Federal Court of Appeal ultimately concluded that the activities gave rise to a source of income and that the resulting profits were taxable.

The significance of Leblanc lies not merely in the fact that gambling profits were taxed. Rather, the decision demonstrates how organized, systematic, and commercially oriented activities may cross the line from recreational participation into a taxable source of income.

The taxpayers in Leblanc did not simply place occasional wagers. They:

developed methodologies;

analyzed information;

implemented systematic strategies;

pursued recurring profits;

operated in a disciplined manner.

Many sophisticated prediction-market participants engage in strikingly similar conduct. For example, prediction-market traders may:

analyze election polling data;

review economic indicators;

study sporting analytics;

utilize forecasting models;

deploy artificial-intelligence tools;

monitor pricing inefficiencies;

engage in arbitrage betting and prediction-market arbitrage opportunities;

maintain detailed records;

allocate capital systematically.

The similarities are difficult to ignore. The significance of Leblanc may increase as prediction markets continue to mature. In many respects, a sophisticated prediction-market participant resembles the taxpayers in Leblanc more closely than a casual lottery participant. Both activities may involve statistical analysis, identification of perceived pricing inefficiencies, disciplined capital allocation, and systematic efforts to generate recurring profits. These similarities suggest that Leblanc may become one of the most frequently cited authorities in future Canadian disputes involving prediction-market taxation.

Importantly, Leblanc does not establish that all prediction-market profits are taxable.

Rather, the case demonstrates that courts will examine the facts carefully and focus upon the degree of commerciality, organization, and profit-seeking behaviour exhibited by the taxpayer.

The closer a prediction-market participant comes to operating like a professional trader, analyst, forecaster, or business operator, the greater the risk that gains may be characterized as taxable income.

When Leblanc is considered alongside Cohen, a common theme emerges.

Canadian courts are primarily concerned with determining whether an activity gives rise to a source of income. In Leblanc, the taxpayers’ organized and systematic activities supported the existence of a taxable source. In Cohen, the taxpayer failed to establish a source of income sufficient to support the deduction of losses.

Together, these cases suggest that prediction-market participants should focus less on whether their activities resemble gambling and more on whether their conduct demonstrates the characteristics of a commercial undertaking.

“The closer a prediction-market participant comes to operating like a professional trader or quantitative analyst, the more difficult it becomes to characterize resulting profits as non-taxable gambling winnings. Canadian courts have consistently examined commerciality, organization, and profit-seeking behaviour when determining whether an activity constitutes a business.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

The principles established in Leblanc and Cohen provide an important foundation for the next stage of the analysis. The next question is whether prediction-market contracts themselves should be characterized as capital property, inventory, derivative-like instruments, or property acquired in an adventure in the nature of trade.

Part 2: Are Prediction Market Contracts Capital Property, Inventory, Derivatives, or Wagering Contracts?

After determining that prediction-market activity may potentially constitute a source of income, the next challenge is determining the nature of the underlying contracts themselves.

This question is critically important because the characterization of the contracts often drives the tax treatment of the resulting gains and losses.

Unfortunately, prediction-market contracts do not fit neatly within traditional Canadian tax categories.

Unlike publicly traded shares, prediction-market contracts generally do not represent ownership interests in corporations. Unlike conventional debt instruments, they do not represent loans. Unlike lottery tickets, they are frequently bought and sold in active marketplaces before settlement. Unlike traditional exchange-traded derivatives, they are generally not traded on regulated securities exchanges, yet they often exhibit many derivative-like characteristics.

As a result, prediction-market contracts may potentially be characterized as:

capital property;

inventory;

derivative-like instruments;

wagering contracts;

property acquired in an adventure in the nature of trade.

The absence of clear CRA guidance means that taxpayers must rely upon broader principles developed through decades of Canadian tax jurisprudence.

The CRA has historically focused on substance rather than labels. Accordingly, simply calling a contract a “prediction,” a “forecast,” a “wager,” or an “event contract” is unlikely to determine its tax treatment.

Instead, Canadian courts typically examine factors such as:

the taxpayer’s intention at acquisition;

frequency of transactions;

duration of ownership;

degree of organization;

taxpayer expertise;

relationship to other commercial activities;

methods used to generate profits;

overall commercial reality.

These factors have long been applied in disputes involving real estate speculation, securities trading, commodities trading, foreign-exchange trading, and cryptocurrency transactions.

Factors That May Support Capital-Gains Treatment

Although much of the discussion surrounding prediction markets focuses on business-income risk, taxpayers should not lose sight of the fact that some situations may support capital-gains treatment.

The existence of active trading alone does not automatically convert every transaction into a business activity. Canadian courts have consistently emphasized that characterization depends upon the totality of the facts.

Factors that may support a capital-gains position include:

relatively infrequent transactions;

longer holding periods;

absence of systematic trading strategies;

absence of algorithmic or AI-assisted trading;

limited time devoted to the activity;

modest capital commitments;

lack of commercial organization;

absence of business plans or profit-generation systems;

investment-oriented behaviour rather than trading-oriented behaviour.

No single factor is determinative. Indeed, a taxpayer may possess some factors supporting capital treatment and other factors supporting business-income treatment. This is precisely why characterization disputes frequently arise during CRA tax audits.

“The question is rarely whether one factor exists in isolation. Canadian courts generally examine the overall factual picture. Taxpayers should avoid relying upon simplistic rules of thumb and instead evaluate whether their activities, viewed as a whole, resemble investing or carrying on a business.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Could Prediction Market Contracts Constitute Inventory?

Another possibility is that prediction-market contracts may constitute inventory held in a trading business.

Inventory generally refers to property held for sale or disposition in the ordinary course of a business.

Where taxpayers actively acquire and dispose of contracts with the primary objective of generating short-term profits, the CRA may argue that the contracts constitute inventory rather than capital property.

If this characterization applies:

profits may generally be fully taxable as business income;

losses may generally be deductible as business losses;

transaction costs may potentially be deductible;

reporting obligations may become more complex.

For sophisticated prediction-market participants, inventory treatment may become a realistic possibility. The greater the frequency of transactions, sophistication of trading methods, and degree of commercial organization, the stronger the inventory argument may become.

Could Prediction Market Trading Be an Adventure in the Nature of Trade?

Prediction-market participants sometimes assume that if they are not carrying on a full-time business, they must necessarily qualify for capital-gains treatment. Canadian tax law does not always support that conclusion.

The concept of an “adventure in the nature of trade” allows a single transaction or isolated series of transactions to be treated as business activity where the surrounding facts demonstrate a profit-making venture.

This doctrine frequently appears in disputes involving:

real estate speculation;

commodity transactions;

foreign-currency transactions;

cryptocurrency transactions;

unconventional investment arrangements.

For example, a taxpayer who commits substantial capital to a highly researched prediction-market opportunity with the intention of generating a short-term profit may face arguments that the transaction was undertaken in a trading capacity rather than an investment capacity.

Prediction-market participants should therefore avoid assuming that relatively low transaction volume automatically guarantees capital-gains treatment.

Could Prediction Market Contracts Be Treated as Derivatives?

Prediction-market contracts share many characteristics with derivative instruments.

Their value generally depends upon the occurrence or non-occurrence of specified events. Contract prices fluctuate based upon changing probabilities, market expectations, and evolving information. Participants often enter positions, monitor changing market conditions, dispose of positions before settlement, and realize gains or losses based upon market pricing rather than the ultimate outcome itself.

These characteristics closely resemble many derivative products. From an economic perspective, prediction markets frequently function more like event-driven derivatives than traditional gambling.

Canadian courts have not yet directly addressed whether prediction-market contracts should be analyzed using principles applicable to derivatives. Nevertheless, the derivative-like characteristics of these contracts may become increasingly relevant as prediction markets continue to evolve.

A Prediction Market Tax Characterization Matrix

The following table illustrates the dramatically different tax consequences that may arise depending upon the characterization adopted.

Characterization Gains Losses Windfall Generally non-taxable Generally non-deductible Capital Property Capital gains (50% inclusion rate) Capital losses (offset capital gains only) Business Activity Fully taxable business income Potentially deductible business losses Adventure in the Nature of Trade Generally business income Potentially deductible losses Inventory Fully taxable business income Potentially deductible business losses



This table illustrates why prediction-market taxation remains highly fact-specific. A taxpayer’s reporting position should be supported by the underlying facts rather than by the tax result the taxpayer hopes to achieve.

How Much Tax Could a Canadian Prediction Market Participant Owe? A Provincial Comparison

The financial consequences of characterization depend not only on the legal category but on the taxpayer’s province of residence. The following table illustrates the approximate combined federal and provincial top marginal tax rates applicable to prediction-market gains under different characterizations for a high-income individual in selected provinces, based on rates as of 2025.

Note: Capital gains rates reflect the 50% inclusion rate applied to the top marginal income tax rate. Business income is taxed at the individual’s full marginal rate on 100% of the gain. These are approximate combined rates only, and individual circumstances will vary.

Province Top Marginal Rate (Business Income) Effective Rate on Capital Gains (50% inclusion) Tax on $100,000 Business Income Tax on $100,000 Capital Gain Ontario ~53.5% ~26.8% ~$53,500 ~$26,800 British Columbia ~53.5% ~26.8% ~$53,500 ~$26,800 Alberta ~48.0% ~24.0% ~$48,000 ~$24,000 Quebec ~53.3% ~26.7% ~$53,300 ~$26,700



This table demonstrates why characterization is not merely an academic exercise. The difference between capital-gains treatment and business-income treatment for a taxpayer in Ontario who realizes $100,000 in prediction-market gains may approach $26,700 in additional federal and provincial income tax.

For a taxpayer who earns $500,000 or $1,000,000 in prediction-market gains over several years and who has adopted an unsupported characterization position, the resulting reassessment exposure — including interest and potential penalties — may be substantial.

Readers seeking guidance on the applicable rates and characterization considerations for their specific province should consult a Canadian tax lawyer with expertise in the relevant provincial tax regime.

A Practical Example: Tax Consequences of a Polymarket Transaction Funded With USDC

Many taxpayers underestimate the number of potential taxable events that may arise from a single prediction-market trade.

Consider the following simplified numerical example.

On January 15, 2025, a Canadian taxpayer acquires 20,000 USDC at an exchange rate of USD$1.001 per USDC. The cost of the USDC in Canadian dollars is $28,146 (assuming a USD/CAD rate of 1.40). The taxpayer transfers the USDC to Polymarket and purchases election-related contracts.

On March 10, 2025, the contracts settle, and the taxpayer receives 32,000 USDC, representing a gain of 12,000 USDC on the contracts.

On March 15, 2025, the taxpayer withdraws the 32,000 USDC and converts them to Canadian dollars at a rate of USD$0.999 per USDC and a USD/CAD rate of 1.42. The taxpayer receives approximately $45,390 CAD.

At first glance, many taxpayers would identify only the contract gain: approximately 12,000 USDC, or roughly $17,000 CAD.

However, Canadian tax law may require analysis of several separate events:

Acquisition of USDC : The 20,000 USDC are acquired at an adjusted cost base (ACB) of $28,146 CAD.

: The 20,000 USDC are acquired at an adjusted cost base (ACB) of $28,146 CAD. Transfer to Polymarket : Generally not a disposition if the taxpayer retains beneficial ownership, but platform-specific arrangements require review.

: Generally not a disposition if the taxpayer retains beneficial ownership, but platform-specific arrangements require review. Contract purchases and settlements : Each contract acquisition and disposition may be a separate taxable event depending on characterization.

: Each contract acquisition and disposition may be a separate taxable event depending on characterization. Disposition of original 20,000 USDC : Proceeds of $28,120 CAD minus ACB of $28,146 CAD results in a small loss of approximately $26 CAD on the USDC itself.

: Proceeds of $28,120 CAD minus ACB of $28,146 CAD results in a small loss of approximately $26 CAD on the USDC itself. Gain on 12,000 USDC received from contract settlement : These USDC have a nil or low ACB and were received as proceeds of the prediction-market contracts. The profit attributable to these USDC may be separately analyzed.

: These USDC have a nil or low ACB and were received as proceeds of the prediction-market contracts. The profit attributable to these USDC may be separately analyzed. Conversion of all 32,000 USDC to CAD: Each USDC is disposed of at $0.999 USD, generating further ACB tracking obligations.

Over hundreds of transactions across a trading year, these calculations compound significantly. The administrative burden of tracking ACB across stablecoin acquisitions, contract settlements, platform transfers, and currency conversions is one of the most frequently underestimated compliance challenges in prediction-market taxation.

“One of the most common mistakes made by cryptocurrency users is assuming that only the final profit matters. In reality, multiple taxable events may occur throughout the lifecycle of a transaction. Prediction markets funded through stablecoins can create layers of tax complexity that many participants initially overlook.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Do Prediction Market Accounts Trigger T1135 Reporting Obligations?

One of the most significant issues absent from many discussions of prediction-market taxation is foreign reporting compliance.

Canadian taxpayers who hold specified foreign property with a total cost amount exceeding $100,000 CAD at any point during a taxation year are generally required to file Form T1135, Foreign Income Verification Statement.

This threshold is based on the original cost of acquiring the property — not its current market value. It is also cumulative: a taxpayer who holds $60,000 in a foreign prediction-market account and $50,000 in a foreign cryptocurrency exchange account may exceed the threshold even though neither account individually does so.

Whether a prediction-market account triggers T1135 reporting obligations depends upon the facts and remains an evolving area of analysis. Potential issues include:

foreign-platform accounts holding contracts or settled proceeds;

foreign custodial arrangements;

foreign contractual rights with a positive fair market value;

cryptocurrency holdings on foreign exchanges;

stablecoin holdings on foreign platforms;

foreign exchange accounts connected to prediction-market activity.

Taxpayers with T1135 obligations must choose between two reporting methods:

The Simplified Reporting Method: Available where the total cost of all specified foreign property does not exceed $250,000 CAD throughout the year. Requires disclosure of asset categories and income, but less granular detail.

The Detailed Reporting Method: Required where total cost exceeds $250,000 CAD. Requires itemized disclosure of each property, its cost, fair market value, location, and income generated.

The consequences of failing to comply with T1135 obligations can be severe. Late-filing penalties of $25 per day (up to $2,500 per year per form) apply automatically. Where non-compliance is attributable to gross negligence, additional penalties of up to 5 percent of the maximum cost of the unreported property may apply.

Critically, penalties may apply even where no additional income tax is ultimately payable. A taxpayer who holds $200,000 in a foreign prediction-market account but suffers a net loss for the year may still face T1135 penalties if the form was not filed.

Because prediction-market platforms are frequently operated outside Canada, taxpayers with account balances approaching or exceeding $100,000 CAD should obtain professional advice regarding possible foreign-reporting obligations promptly.

Cryptocurrency-Funded Prediction Markets Create Additional Tax Risks

Many prediction-market platforms rely heavily on cryptocurrency infrastructure. As a result, taxpayers frequently face two separate tax analyses:

the tax treatment of the prediction-market activity itself; and

the tax treatment of the cryptocurrency used to fund that activity.

These analyses are not necessarily identical. A taxpayer may realize:

gains from prediction-market contracts;

gains from cryptocurrency appreciation;

losses from prediction-market contracts;

losses from cryptocurrency dispositions.

Each category may require separate analysis.

Canadian taxpayers should maintain detailed records concerning:

wallet addresses;

transaction dates;

transaction values;

exchange rates;

fees;

transfers;

Settlements.

Stablecoins Are Not Necessarily Tax-Neutral

Many participants assume that stablecoins such as USDC eliminate tax concerns because their value is designed to remain relatively stable. This assumption may be dangerous.

The CRA generally treats stablecoins as crypto-assets rather than Canadian currency. Consequently, dispositions involving stablecoins may potentially generate gains or losses even where fluctuations appear relatively minor.

Over hundreds or thousands of transactions, these small differences may become significant.

Taxpayers should therefore avoid treating stablecoin activity as tax-neutral merely because price volatility appears limited.

CARF, International Reporting, and the Future of Prediction Market Compliance

Canadian taxpayers should not assume that prediction-market activity conducted through cryptocurrency platforms will remain invisible to tax authorities. International reporting initiatives continue to expand.

One of the most important developments is the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (“CARF”). CARF is designed to facilitate the automatic exchange of cryptocurrency-related information among participating jurisdictions.

Although CARF was not created specifically for prediction markets, many prediction-market transactions occur within cryptocurrency ecosystems that may eventually become subject to expanding reporting obligations.

The practical implication is straightforward. Taxpayers should assume increasing transparency rather than increasing anonymity.

“Many taxpayers continue to assume that cryptocurrency-funded transactions remain effectively invisible to tax authorities. International reporting initiatives such as CARF suggest precisely the opposite. The long-term trend is toward greater transparency, greater information sharing, and greater reporting obligations.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Part 3: CRA Audits, Reassessments, and Practical Compliance

How Would the CRA Likely Assess Common Prediction Market Scenarios?

One of the most frequent questions asked by prediction-market participants is whether the CRA is likely to treat their gains as non-taxable windfalls, capital gains, or business income.

The honest answer is that no one can know with certainty because the CRA has not yet published guidance dealing specifically with prediction markets.

Nevertheless, existing Canadian tax principles provide some indication of how various fact patterns may be analyzed. The following examples are illustrative only and should not be interpreted as binding CRA positions.

Scenario Potential CRA Analysis Occasional recreational participation involving modest amounts Stronger windfall argument Sporadic participation with limited research and trading activity Potential capital-gains argument Frequent buying and selling of event contracts Increased business-income risk Systematic trading using forecasting models Significant business-income risk AI-assisted prediction-market trading Significant business-income risk Full-time prediction-market activity Strong business-income risk Professional gambler participating in prediction markets Increased likelihood of taxable business income Quantitative analyst operating prediction-market strategies Strong business-income risk Regular arbitrage betting across sportsbooks and prediction markets Elevated business-income risk Systematic Polymarket arbitrage activity Significant business-income risk



The common theme is that Canadian tax law generally focuses on the taxpayer’s conduct rather than the platform itself. A taxpayer using Polymarket casually for entertainment purposes may face a very different analysis from a taxpayer operating a sophisticated prediction-market strategy designed to generate recurring profits.

“The platform rarely determines the tax result. Canadian courts generally focus on the taxpayer’s behaviour, level of organization, profit motive, and commercial reality. The same platform can potentially produce different tax outcomes for different participants.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

CRA Enforcement Activity in the Cryptocurrency and Digital-Asset Space: What Prediction Market Participants Should Know

Prediction-market participants sometimes assume that foreign platforms and cryptocurrency-based transactions will escape CRA scrutiny because of their technical complexity or cross-border nature.

Recent CRA enforcement activity in the cryptocurrency space strongly suggests otherwise.

Over the period from 2023 to 2025, the CRA undertook a series of significant enforcement initiatives directed at digital-asset taxpayers. These included:

Large-scale compliance letter campaigns targeting Canadian taxpayers identified through cryptocurrency exchange data, in which the CRA notified thousands of individuals that their cryptocurrency transactions might not have been reported correctly and encouraged voluntary corrections;

Successful court applications compelling Canadian financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to disclose customer account information relevant to cryptocurrency trading activity;

Expanded use of blockchain analytics tools and data-sharing arrangements with foreign tax authorities to identify unreported cryptocurrency income;

The OECD’s formal adoption of CARF and Canada’s commitment to implementing automatic exchange of cryptocurrency-related financial information with partner jurisdictions;

Increased focus on DeFi (decentralized finance) participants, NFT traders, and offshore digital-asset account holders during routine CRA audit cycles.

These developments are directly relevant to prediction-market participants. Polymarket, Kalshi, and similar platforms operate within the same cryptocurrency ecosystem that has already attracted significant CRA enforcement attention. Participants who fund prediction-market accounts through cryptocurrency wallets, stablecoins, or foreign exchanges may find that the same data and analytics infrastructure used to identify unreported cryptocurrency gains is equally capable of identifying unreported prediction-market gains.

The assumption that prediction-market activity is effectively invisible to Canadian tax authorities is, in the current enforcement environment, almost certainly incorrect for participants with significant transaction volumes or account balances.

“The CRA has invested heavily in cryptocurrency analytics, data-sharing agreements, and digital-asset compliance infrastructure. Taxpayers who assume that prediction-market activity conducted through cryptocurrency platforms will escape detection are almost certainly wrong. The enforcement tools developed for cryptocurrency compliance are readily applicable to prediction-market participants.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

At What Point Does Prediction Market Activity Realistically Attract CRA Attention?

One of the most frequently asked — and least honestly answered — questions in Canadian tax practice is: at what point does the CRA actually begin paying attention?

The honest answer is that the CRA does not publish enforcement thresholds, and no formal dollar amount triggers an automatic audit. Nevertheless, experience in practice and the publicly available information about CRA audit selection criteria suggest that certain patterns of prediction-market activity are materially more likely to generate compliance attention than others.

The following observations are drawn from general CRA audit practice and the broader pattern of cryptocurrency enforcement activity. They should not be treated as guarantees of safety at any dollar level. Any unreported income is potentially subject to reassessment regardless of amount.

Activity Profile Realistic CRA Risk Level Primary Risk Factors Occasional participation, under $10,000 in annual gains, no cryptocurrency funding Lower Low volume; limited audit trail; unlikely to appear in data-matching programs Regular participation, $10,000-$50,000 in annual gains, cryptocurrency-funded Moderate Crypto exchange data; potential T1135 threshold proximity; inconsistent reporting Frequent trading, $50,000-$250,000 in annual gains, stablecoin or DeFi funded Elevated Blockchain analytics; T1135 exposure; significant unreported income Systematic or professional activity, over $250,000 in annual gains, foreign platform High All prior factors plus foreign platform reporting, CARF data exchange, VDP urgency Any participant who received a CRA crypto compliance letter and did not respond Very High Direct CRA identification; audit likely already scheduled or underway



Several specific triggers may cause the CRA to focus on a particular taxpayer regardless of dollar amounts:

Discrepancies between T3 or T5 slips filed by Canadian exchanges and amounts reported on the taxpayer’s return — even small gaps may generate automated matching flags;

Large wire transfers or bank deposits inconsistent with reported income, identified through CRA’s enhanced financial data analysis programs;

Failure to file T1135 where the taxpayer’s account balances suggest the threshold has been exceeded — this is a separate compliance obligation with automatic penalties and frequently identified through data-matching;

Prior cryptocurrency compliance letters sent by the CRA that went unanswered — the CRA maintains records of non-responses, and these taxpayers face a meaningfully higher audit probability in subsequent years;

Social media, professional profiles, or public information suggesting active trading that is inconsistent with reported income — CRA auditors are known to conduct open-source research on taxpayers under examination.

It is also worth noting that the CRA’s cryptocurrency audit program has historically assessed taxes not only on the year currently under review, but on multiple prior years simultaneously. A taxpayer who is audited for the 2025 taxation year may find that the CRA seeks to reassess 2022, 2023, and 2024 as well, depending upon the normal reassessment period and any gross negligence findings.

For prediction-market participants with significant unreported gains, the risk is therefore not merely of a single-year assessment but of a multi-year liability exposure that compounds with interest calculated from the original due date.

“There is no safe dollar threshold in Canadian tax compliance. However, it is accurate to say that the combination of significant unreported amounts, cryptocurrency funding, foreign platform activity, and T1135 non-compliance represents the profile most likely to attract serious CRA enforcement attention. Taxpayers who recognize themselves in that description should seek advice proactively rather than waiting for the CRA to arrive first.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

CRA Tax Reassessments and the Risk of Retroactive Characterization

One of the greatest risks facing prediction-market participants is the possibility that the CRA may reassess prior years using a different characterization than the one adopted by the taxpayer.

For example, a taxpayer may report gains as capital gains for several years. Following a CRA tax audit, the CRA may conclude that the taxpayer operated a business, the contracts constituted inventory, or the transactions formed part of an adventure in the nature of trade.

The resulting tax reassessments could significantly increase the taxpayer’s liability. The risk becomes particularly pronounced where taxpayers:

trade frequently;

maintain sophisticated strategies;

utilize artificial intelligence;

commit substantial capital;

generate recurring profits.

Because prediction markets remain largely unaddressed by existing CRA guidance, taxpayers should ensure that their reporting positions are supported by contemporaneous evidence rather than merely by preferred tax outcomes.

Gross Negligence Penalties and Unreported Prediction Market Income

The tax consequences of an adverse CRA reassessment may extend beyond additional tax.

In certain circumstances, the CRA may seek gross negligence penalties. These penalties can be substantial.

While every case depends upon its specific facts, gross negligence allegations frequently arise where the CRA believes that a taxpayer:

knowingly failed to report income;

demonstrated wilful blindness;

ignored obvious reporting obligations;

maintained inadequate records;

adopted positions lacking a reasonable factual foundation.

Prediction-market participants should therefore avoid assuming that uncertainty in the law excuses inadequate record keeping or non-reporting.

Readers seeking additional information regarding CRA penalties and tax disputes may wish to review our guide to income tax gross negligence penalties.

“Uncertainty in the law does not eliminate compliance obligations. Taxpayers should ensure that their reporting positions are supported by both the facts and a defensible legal analysis. Proper documentation often becomes one of the most important forms of protection during a CRA tax audit.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

The Importance of the Supreme Court of Canada’s Decision in R. v. Jarvis

Prediction-market participants should understand the distinction between a CRA tax audit and a criminal tax investigation. One of the most important Canadian cases in this area is the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in R. v. Jarvis. The Court drew a critical distinction between civil tax audits and criminal investigations involving potential tax evasion.

During a civil tax audit, the CRA possesses extensive powers to obtain information relevant to the administration and enforcement of the Income Tax Act. However, once the predominant purpose of an investigation becomes the determination of penal liability, different constitutional protections become engaged.

The practical significance of Jarvis extends well beyond prediction markets. The decision is relevant whenever taxpayers face scrutiny concerning:

unreported cryptocurrency gains;

offshore income;

foreign reporting failures;

prediction-market profits;

tax evasion allegations.

Taxpayers who receive CRA inquiries involving substantial unreported amounts should seek professional advice promptly.

“Understanding whether a taxpayer is facing a civil tax audit or a criminal investigation can be critically important. The legal rights, risks, and strategic considerations may differ significantly depending upon the nature of the CRA’s inquiry.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

The CRA Voluntary Disclosures Program and Unreported Prediction Market Income

Some taxpayers may have participated in prediction markets for years without fully appreciating the Canadian tax implications. Others may have assumed that profits constituted non-taxable gambling winnings.

Where reporting errors have occurred, proactive action is generally preferable to waiting for CRA enforcement activity.

Depending upon the facts, the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (“VDP”) may provide a mechanism for correcting prior non-compliance.

Potential situations may include:

unreported prediction-market gains;

unreported cryptocurrency gains;

omitted foreign income;

T1135 reporting failures;

historical reporting errors.

The availability of VDP relief depends heavily upon the specific circumstances. Taxpayers should seek professional advice before approaching the CRA. Waiting until a CRA tax audit has commenced may significantly reduce available options.

Practical Compliance Strategies for Prediction Market Participants

Although prediction-market taxation remains unsettled, several practical principles emerge from existing Canadian tax law.

Participants should maintain comprehensive records from the outset. Important records may include:

account statements;

transaction histories;

wallet addresses;

blockchain records;

exchange records;

stablecoin transactions;

settlement records;

Canadian-dollar valuations.

Taxpayers should also periodically reassess whether their activities continue to support their chosen tax position. A taxpayer whose activities become increasingly sophisticated over time may face different tax risks than existed when participation first began.

Consistent record keeping and proactive tax planning frequently prove far less expensive than responding to a future CRA tax reassessment.

Key Takeaway: Prediction Markets Occupy One of the Most Uncertain Areas of Canadian Tax Law

Prediction markets sit at the intersection of gambling, investing, derivatives trading, information arbitrage, and speculative commerce.

Because the CRA has not yet issued specific guidance concerning platforms such as Polymarket or Kalshi, taxpayers must rely upon broader Canadian tax principles derived from jurisprudence involving gambling, business income, capital gains, and speculative transactions.

Depending upon the facts, prediction-market gains may potentially be non-taxable windfalls, capital gains, business income, or gains arising from an adventure in the nature of trade. Likewise, losses may be non-deductible, capital losses, or deductible business losses.

The determination remains highly fact-specific. The lessons arising from Leblanc v. The Queen, Cohen v. The Queen, and R. v. Jarvis demonstrate that Canadian courts focus upon commercial reality, the existence of a source of income, and the taxpayer’s actual conduct rather than the labels attached to an activity.

“Prediction markets represent a rapidly evolving area where technology has advanced more quickly than tax guidance. Taxpayers who maintain detailed records and adopt a carefully considered reporting position are likely to be far better situated than those who attempt to address the tax consequences only after receiving CRA inquiries.” — David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and Canadian Tax Lawyer

Pro Tax Tips from an Experienced Canadian Tax Lawyer

Prediction-market participants should approach record keeping as seriously as they approach trading. The absence of specific CRA guidance does not reduce the importance of maintaining complete documentation regarding transactions, funding sources, wallet activity, and contract settlements.

Taxpayers who use cryptocurrency or stablecoins should remember that separate taxable events may arise independently of the prediction-market contract itself — as illustrated by the USDC example above.

Individuals who have historically treated prediction-market gains as non-taxable should periodically reassess that position as their activities become more organized, systematic, or profitable. Taxpayers who discover historical reporting errors should generally seek advice before the CRA initiates compliance action, since options available before a CRA tax audit may differ significantly from those available afterward.

Given the intersection of gambling law, cryptocurrency taxation, and international reporting that prediction markets involve, advice from a practitioner with specialized expertise in all three areas is strongly recommended.

Prediction Market Tax Compliance Checklist: What to Do Before April 30

Canadian individual income tax returns for a given taxation year are generally due on April 30 of the following year. Self-employed individuals have until June 15, though any balance owing is still due April 30.

For prediction-market participants, the period between January 1 and April 30 represents the most important compliance window of the year. The following checklist is designed to assist taxpayers in organizing their affairs before filing.

This checklist is general in nature. Individual circumstances vary, and professional advice should be obtained before filing where significant gains, losses, or compliance issues exist.

Task Why It Matters Deadline / Timing Download complete transaction history from all prediction-market platforms Establishes the record of every contract purchase, sale, and settlement for the tax year January — as soon as records become available Export all cryptocurrency wallet and exchange records for the tax year Required to calculate adjusted cost base (ACB) for each crypto disposition, including USDC used to fund prediction markets January — many exchanges provide annual statements Calculate ACB for all cryptocurrency and stablecoin holdings Each disposition of crypto or stablecoin is a separate taxable event requiring ACB tracking January to March — before preparing tax return Determine CAD equivalent values for all transactions All gains and losses must be reported in Canadian dollars using exchange rates at the date of each transaction January to March — use Bank of Canada daily rates Assess T1135 filing obligation If total cost of specified foreign property exceeded $100,000 CAD at any point during the year, T1135 is required — penalties apply automatically for late filing March — confirm threshold and begin form preparation Choose and document your characterization position Windfall, capital gains, or business income — the position must be supported by the facts; document your rationale contemporaneously March — before filing; document in writing Prepare Form T2125 if business income applies Business income from prediction markets is reported on T2125 (Statement of Business or Professional Activities) April — attach to T1 return Report Schedule 3 capital gains if capital treatment applies Capital gains from prediction-market contracts disposed of during the year are reported on Schedule 3 April — attach to T1 return File T1135 if required T1135 is filed with or separately from the T1 return; both have an April 30 deadline for non-self-employed individuals April 30 — same deadline as T1 return Consider VDP if prior years contain errors The Voluntary Disclosures Program may allow correction of prior-year non-compliance with reduced penalties — but must be initiated before a CRA audit begins As early as possible — do not wait until after filing current year Retain all records for at least six years The CRA’s normal reassessment period is three years from the date of the original assessment, but can extend to six years or longer in certain circumstances Ongoing — do not delete platform or wallet records



One practical note on record retention: many prediction-market platforms do not maintain transaction histories indefinitely, and decentralized platforms may provide no account statements at all. Taxpayers who rely upon blockchain records to reconstruct transaction histories should ensure that wallet addresses, transaction hashes, and platform data are preserved in a format that can be produced to the CRA if requested.

The cost of reconstructing inadequate records during a CRA audit — in professional fees, penalties, and time — routinely exceeds the cost of maintaining proper records throughout the year.