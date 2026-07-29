What California Operators Must Do After Rescheduling: DEA Registration, License Restructuring, And 280E

On April 23, 2026, the DEA rescheduled certain marijuana products from Schedule I to Schedule III, creating new compliance obligations for California cannabis operators. This shift primarily affects state-licensed medical cannabis programs and introduces critical decisions around DEA registration, license restructuring, and IRC Section 280E tax implications that operators must navigate strategically.

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On April 23, 2026, the DOJ and DEA issued a final order rescheduling certain marijuana products from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act. The order is subject to litigation, but it remains in effect for now.

The shift applies primarily to FDA-approved cannabis-derived drug products and state-licensed medical cannabis programs that meet federal criteria, not adult-use cannabis. For California operators, it opens a path out of 280E for qualifying medical activity, but it also introduces new federal expectations and deadlines.

In this post, we focus on three questions California cannabis businesses should be asking themselves:

Are we going to hop into the Schedule III framework? How do we handle DEA registration and license restructuring? What does 280E look like after rescheduling?

Decide whether you want to be in the Schedule III world

Rescheduling is not automatic relief for every operator. It’s primarily relevant if you have either (1) a state-licensed medical cannabis license whose activity fits the federal definition of “marijuana for medical purposes, or (2) a dual-license (Adult-Use/Medical) operation that conducts meaningful medical activity.

The core strategic decision is whether you want to become a federally recognized Schedule III medical provider or remain purely state-legal adult-use.

In making that decision there are some factors to weigh, including: (1) current and projected mix of medical vs adult-use revenue; (2) appetite for federal oversight, inspections, and diversion‑control obligations under DEA rules; and (3) banking, insurance, and investor expectations in a post-rescheduling environment.

If your business is effectively all adult-use with little medical activity, chasing DEA registration may not be worth the added complexity. If you have a serious medical footprint, the tax benefits and legitimacy may be compelling.

DEA registration: the deadline, what it got you, and what if you missed it?

DEA opened its Medicinal Marijuana Dispensary Registration Portal at the end of April, and federal rules created a special 60‑day window. Under 21 CFR 1301.13(k):

Applications filed within 60 days of the rule’s publication (through June 26, 2026) qualified for expedited processing and could operate during the pendency of the application so long as they comply with state medical licensing.

DEA has confirmed it will continue accepting applications beyond the 60 days, but applications submitted after June 26, 2026, are no longer covered by the expedition provision.

To put that into plain terms, if you applied by June 26, you can operate under state medical licenses while DEA processes your registration, and DEA is supposed to process your application within six months.

If you missed that window, you can still apply, but you lose the special fast‑track and automatic “operate while pending” protection. You’ll need to work closely with counsel and your state regulators to ensure your operations remain compliant while DEA considers your application.

For California operators who haven’t yet applied DEA registration is still available. The door is not closed, but the early mover advantages have passed. However, further delay increases risk that future federal guidance or enforcement priorities will be less forgiving to late entrants. If DEA registration is part of your long‑term strategy (especially for medical‑heavy operations), the prudent move is to begin preparing your application so that you can file as soon as possible after you have made the decision that registering is best for your business.

License restructuring under California’s new DCC rules

California’s Department of Cannabis Control responded quickly to federal rescheduling. In emergency regulations finalized in spring 2026, the DCC allowed licensees to change designation between adult‑use (A) and medicinal (M) at any time, not just at renewal, and created a clearer pathway for splitting combined A/M retail licenses into separate A and M licenses on the same premises.

In practical terms, this means that if you intend to pursue DEA registration and maximize medical activity, you may want to convert or split licenses to ensure medical activity is clearly segregated and documented. License conversion and modification requests should be made through DCC’s forms and processes with the assistance of counsel.

One huge consideration to make before deciding to register with the DEA is that the DEA will require all registrants to only work with other DEA registered entities. As such, you will need to ensure that businesses upstream and downstream of your supply chain are also planning on registering with the DEA, and, if not, decide if you will be able to fill those losses.

280E after rescheduling: what changes, what doesn’t

IRC Section 280E disallows ordinary business deductions for businesses trafficking in Schedule I or II substances. Once medical cannabis moved into Schedule III, federal tax authorities acknowledged that 280E no longer applies to qualifying medical activity.

As such, for operators whose activity now falls under Schedule III, Treasury and IRS have indicated that rescheduling generally removes 280E as a bar to claiming deductions and credits for those specific operations. Adult‑use sales, however, remain outside the scope of the rescheduling order and stay subject to 280E. Mixed operators offer more complexity because they will need to apportion expenses between Schedule III medical activity and Schedule I recreational activity. Forthcoming IRS guidance is expected to address cost allocation.

If you missed the DEA early application window, you do not automatically lose future 280E relief. Eligibility turns on whether your operations fit the Schedule III medical framework, not strictly on filing in the first 60 days or registering with the DEA. However, until your operations clearly fall within Schedule III and you have a defensible position (including registration or a strong pending‑application posture), you should assume 280E continues to apply to your activity and plan conservatively with your CPA.

What to do now, if you missed the early DEA registration window

Missing the June 26, 2026, window simply means you lost the expedited processing and automatic permission to operate while pending, not that DEA registration is off the table. If you still plan to pursue Schedule III medical positioning, there are steps you can still take.

Start documenting medical activity now. Patient records, physician recommendation processes, and compliance logs will all matter to DEA and IRS. File a DEA application as soon as practical, understanding that processing may be slower and your ability to rely on “operate while pending” language will be less straightforward. Coordinate closely with California regulators. Make sure any license conversions or splits align with the federal medical framework. Work proactively with tax advisors. Assume 280E still applies for 2026 unless and until IRS guidance and your specific facts support full‑year relief; watch IRS bulletins and Treasury releases closely.

The longer operators wait to align their licensing, registration, and accounting with the new framework, the harder it will be to claim the benefits of rescheduling without inviting scrutiny.

What California Operators Must Do After Rescheduling: DEA Registration, License Restructuring, And 280E

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.